LeBron James: ‘Hello NBA Finals, I missed you!’, misses shot

“I educate myself first before I dive into a situation”.

Despite scoring a team-high 28 points and adding 15 rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks, James was far from ideal in Game 1. “We talk about guys setting the tone, he’s the best to do it. Retaliation isn’t the solution as well”, he wrote.

In December 2014, he wore a T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” emblazoned upon it, echoing the words of Eric Garner, a NY man who died after a confrontation with a police officer.

The 14-year-old African-American was horrifically beaten, shot and thrown into a river with a fan tied to him with barbed wire.

A grand jury in NY declined to indict any officers in Garner’s death, sparking widespread criticism – including from James.

James isn’t one to make excuses; he tells it like it is.

“Picking my spots, being assertive, as I mentioned, and just filling in the gaps where we know that ‘Bron, being our leader, and Kyrie are going to be special”, he said.

Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand.

“I think the most unfortunate part is that I’m here right now and I can’t be home to see my boys right now”.

He denounced the police killings of black men and chose a candidate to support for the presidential election a year ago by endorsing Hillary Clinton. “I’m thinking about my kids a lot”.

Last year, James and fellow National Basketball Association players Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony spoke to the issue at the ESPY awards.

“Tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT”, James said, referring to the acronym for Greatest of All Time. “Basketball is not the most important thing in my life”.

James has always been very vocal on race issues- he publicly took a stand on the wrongful deaths of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, and Mike Brown.

James said his wife and mother would speak to the children about the incident after school, and that he planned to connect via FaceTime. They believe the incident was captured on surveillance video. “That’s exactly what Colin Kaepernick is doing, and I respect that”.

“Me standing for the national anthem is something I will do”. I don’t care who you are. “I’m a believer in second chances”. He’s been everything you want in a role model and more.

After racist graffiti was sprayed on the gate of his house in Los Angeles, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James spoke about racism, saying “Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day”.

Weirdly, this series followed the same pattern as the first one on this list.