LeBron James leads Cleveland to National Basketball Association finals

Two trains, three time zones apart, are traveling 150 miles per hour in opposite directions.

They’ll collide again, starting next week.

Let the hype, and the waiting, begin: Game 1 isn’t until June 1.

As the Cavaliers and Golden State prepare to meet in the NBA Finals for the third straight year, the Warriors are the prohibitive favourites.

Have you picked a favorite in the NBA Finals? This could be the Thrilla in Manila – the third bout Ali-Frazier fought on October 1, 1975 – times seven.

Golden State led the league with a 67-15 record this season and is 27-1 in its last 28 games, including the playoffs.

That jibed with comments James made in December, when he said of Jordan, “He was much more of a scorer”, adding, “You recognize the dominance that someone had. but there’s no similarities in our game, at all“.

This will be a match-up of some of the greatest players ever to step foot on a basketball court. The road might intimidate a young team, but not a “been there-done that” team like the Cavaliers.

After signing Al Horford in the offseason – the biggest free agent acquisition in the history of the NBA’s most-decorated franchise – the Celtics rode him and Thomas to the No. 1 seed in the East. “You saw that in Game Three against Boston”.

Three-time champion LeBron James, who along with teammate James Jones will be in his seventh straight NBA Finals (it will be James’ eighth overall), certainly understands the enormity and uniqueness of the upcoming series, but the four-time league MVP wasn’t quite ready to look ahead after eliminating Boston.

On the same night, James also passed San Antonio Spurs’ Manu Ginobili for third place on the all-time three-pointers made in NBA Playoffs history. “We’re going back home, we’re not going to get comfortable”.

Love scored Cleveland’s first eight points, and finished the opening frame with 10 points and five rebounds.

Four Cavaliers were in double figures by halftime. The Warriors swept all three of their playoff series, winning by an average of 16 points per game. Deron Williams had 14 points off the bench. “I wanted to be Mike, so for my name to come up in any discussion with Michael Jordan or Kareem (Abdul Jabbar), it’s a wow factor”. “I would love to be here long term and win championships here”.

Much more of that sort of that will likely follow over the next week, filling time before Golden State plays host to Game 1. The Cavaliers were plus-43 when he was on the floor. They’re different kinds of players who are similarly among the finest to play the game.

There’s a 90 percent chance the Warriors win the title this year according to FiveThirtyEight, and Golden State is favored by Vegas as well. A bettor putting his money on the Cavaliers could win $250 by putting down $100.