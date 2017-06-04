LeBron James’ Los Angeles home vandalized with slur

“And we got a long way to go, for us as a society and for us as African-Americans, until we feel equal in America”. She says the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

In a thoughtful, lengthy statement, James first said that his family was safe before reflecting on race and racism.

Racism, James said, “will always be a part of the world, a part of America”. At his news conference at Oracle Arena, where his Cleveland Cavaliers will open their title defence in a third consecutive Finals meeting with the Golden State Warriors this morning (Singapore time), he appeared shaken but resolute. He said the vandalism on his home immediately made him think of Till’s mother’s decision to hold an open-casket funeral so that everyone in the world could see what racist ideals had done to her son.

The house isn’t James’ main residence, and he could have referred questions about the vandalism to police, to keep his focus on winning another National Basketball Association title.

“As I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest sporting events we have, race and what is going on comes again”, James said late Wednesday at a media day.

“I look at my son being four years removed from driving his own vehicle and being able to leave the house on his own”, James said. “Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day”.

“I can’t be home to see my boys right now”, James said. “And basketball is not the most important thing in my life”.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough”, James, a three-time NBA champion, told reporters when asked about the incident at a news conference in Oakland, California, where he is preparing for the NBA Finals. It actually comes after me continuing to be a role model to the youth and what I do as far as with my foundation.