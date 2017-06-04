LeBron James on media criticism: ‘I stopped caring a long time ago’

The Golden State Warriors asserted their dominance over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals, handing Cleveland its first road loss of the playoffs with a 113-91 result. Three plays I’m thinking of from Game 1 of the NBA Finals perfectly illustrate why the Golden State Warriors are the most unstoppable force in sports right now.

Lue is correct in saying the Cavs can play better in Game 2, on Sunday, and give themselves a better chance to hang with the Warriors.

Golden State’s length disrupted Cleveland’s offense, and James wasn’t able to initiate much in the half court or create baskets off drive-and-kicks, as Hayward suggested the Cavaliers would attempt to do. “But the ball is the number one thing”.

As Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala said, “I think that’s why people enjoy watching us play”. “You just want to know how hard they work”. Cleveland beat the Celtics 4-1, defeating the Celtics by well over 30 points on two occasions.

“They’re going to try to get more offensive rebounds”. They have to feel the pressure after Kevin Durant absolutely dominated in his first Finals game as a member of the Warriors.

The Cavaliers should be anxious if Thompson gets going – on a team loaded with some of the greatest shooters in the game, nobody gets as white hot for a quarter or a half as Thompson.

For his part, Durant refused to comment on the alleged exchange during a post-game press conference.

“The onus is definitely on us”, Love said. “We’ve got to do a better job of taking that away”.

The Warriors padded their lead with a pair of two-point hoops, and Curry then buried his consecutive 3-pointers to complete the 13-point run and open a 73-52 advantage. “They got downhill, got to the spots where they wanted to go”, Love said.

“There’s no time to be disappointed”, Irving said.

Not that they’re discussing it.

Golden State certainly hasn’t struggled in his absence, going a ideal 11-0 under interim coach Mike Brown. “They’re going to make tough shots, they’re a talented team, they have two of the best scorers in the league, so you got to just keep pressing, sticking to the game plan, but focus what’s in front of you”. Both teams were slow getting started offensively after long layoffs: nine days for Golden State, six for the Cavs.

Despite being outrebounded, 59-50, the Warriors put up 20 more shots than Cleveland.

It was an ugly game for Cleveland who kept it close in the first half only to be outscored 53-39 in the second half.

Draymond Green loved watching Durant do his thing easily down the middle in his first Finals game for Golden State.

“That’s kind of how I look at it”, Brown said. It’s never about how you get knocked down. “You just can’t forecast that”.

He had won the first battle with King James. “We had a ton of turnovers”.