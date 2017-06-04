LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan For New All-Time Record

LeBron James is averaging 32.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists a game, Love is playing some of his best basketball since arriving in Cleveland and Kyrie Irving is fresh off a conference finals in which he put up 25.8 points a night against the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland’s 4-1 series win gives it a 12-1 record this postseason and sets up a third consecutive matchup with Western Conference champion Golden State, the team it beat in the Finals last season to claim the franchise’s first championship. “I started to focus on myself, on other players and other people around my neighborhood because I never thought that you could get to a point where Mike was”.

“We have a great team we’re playing against, first time in history it’s been the same teams three years in a row”.

The Cleveland regulars were 16 of 33 from behind the arc through three quarters – after the Cavs went 19 of 39 on treys in a 44-point win in Game 2.

James zipped right by Jordan’s 5,987 career playoff points Thursday in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. Kevin Love had 15 points and 11 rebounds before joining the rest of the Cavaliers starters on the bench for the fourth quarter – a familiar scene in the series.

No two teams have ever entered The Finals with better playoff records, as only Cleveland blowing that big lead in Game 3 vs. Boston prevented both from coming in 12-0.

As they celebrated defending their Eastern Conference title Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t ready to focus on defending their National Basketball Association championship. We’ll go from there.

Deron Williams, who had been quiet for most of the series, also got in on the act with a series-best 14 points for Cleveland.

Thomas had his front tooth knocked out in Game 1 of the conference semifinals against Washington, but it was a lingering hip injury he aggravated later in the series against the Wizards that would end his season prematurely. That play was the flagrant foul that suspended Green for Game 5. I would love to be here long-term and win championships here, but as you guys know it’s a business and anything can happen.

“Whatever they have to do to continue to play at – not just a normal level – at an MVP level, that’s what I’ve been on the doctors about”, he said. We will have to wait until Thursday, June 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET for Game 1 in Oakland, but here are five questions we’re all thinking about in anticipation of the 2017 NBA Finals. Here’s a look at how they’ve performed thus far.

“He’s been the driving force, this entire playoff run, and all of us have just helped us along the way”, Irving said.

But the Celtics have the No. 1 pick in the draft, along with the salary cap space to sign a top free agent.

Bradley promised that the Celtics would be better in 2017-18.

“I’ve been very blessed the last few years to be a part of this league and play on the big stage”, James said. “It’s a great thing”. We are in a golden era of hoops right now and instead of enjoying it, trolls take to Twitter to spew lame takes.