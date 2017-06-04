LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan In Playoff Points

The NFL and Major League Baseball have also had one instance in which the same teams met for the title three straight years. James wept on the Warriors home court in Oakland, where he was named unanimous NBA Finals MVP.

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on after the game against the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 25, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Obviously the team we’re playing is as good as you can possibly put together, it’s going to be an unbelievable battle for us, but I think [the Cavs] love battling together”. Barring injury or something cataclysmic, we figured we would probably meet. But it’s uncertain if Kerr will return to the bench for the NBA Finals. And they’ve added an unbelievable player in Kevin Durant this year. They’re 12-0 (in the playoffs). According to ESPN, Golden State was a -20,000 favorite against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, -10,000 against the Utah Jazz in the second round and -1,600 to win against the San Antonio Spurs.

“We’re not going to use that as motivation”, Lue said.

Still stinging after the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in last year’s Finals against Cleveland, the vociferous Green, who was suspended from Game 5, said if given the chance again, he plans to “destroy and annihilate” the Cavs.

With victory in the bag, he sat out the fourth quarter as the Cavaliers routed the Celtics 135-102 to clinch the best-of-seven series 4-1, and set up a third successive championship series against the Golden State Warriors. “I wanted to be Mike, so for my name to come up in any discussion with Michael Jordan or Kareem (Abdul Jabbar).it’s a wow factor”. “Thirty teams suit up every year trying to get to this point, and only two teams do”.

“I’m not really in the right mind to even talk about Golden State, it’s too stressful and I’m not stressed right now, I’m very happy about our accomplishment”, he added. They may be defending champions and they may have LeBron James, but against Golden State, they are definite underdogs. After kicking Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams in the previous center, Green was under the NBA’s telescope for any problems the Warriors forward might cause in the postseason.

The series, though, won’t be won or lost in Las Vegas, as the Cavs certainly proved in 2016.

Kevin Durant has made the Warriors the scariest team on the planet. Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown has filled in as interim head coach.

There were two firsts in last night’s Eastern Conference championship game.

Friday, though, was a day of rest for the Cavs, who will begin their preparation for the Warriors today. “We’d love it if we could win in four games, that would be great”, Green said with a smile. “It’s a special night tonight”.

Even if the NBA’s top two teams have steamrolled their way right to the place everybody figured they’d be when the season started all those months ago.