Lebron James Responds to LA Home Being Vandalized With Racial Slur

“Racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. For us as a society and for us as African-Americans, until we feel equal”.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, you know being black in America is tough”, James said.

On Wednesday, Lebron James’ primary focus should have been on preparing for the NBA Finals where his Cleveland Cavaliers are going up against the Golden State Warriors.

James’ wife Savannah, sons LeBron Jr., Bryce, and daughter Zhuri were at the family’s home in Bath Township, Ohio, a source close to the family said. “At the end of the day, you want to beat them – and that’s simply what it is”.

It happened Wednesday morning in the Brentwood neighborhood. “But my family is safe, and that’s what’s – that’s what’s important”.

Referring to an infamous hate crime, James spoke about the decision by Emmett Till’s mother to hold an open-casket funeral so there would be witnesses to the racist brutality her son suffered.

“Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day”, James claimed. More than anything, the three-time National Basketball Association champion thinks the hate crime is a cruel reminder of how “racism will always be a part of the world” and that “being Black in America is tough”.

A spokeswoman for the LAPD, Patricia Sandoval, confirmed with POPSUGAR that police responded to a call from James’s building manager that someone had spray painted the n-word on his private gate. Someone painted over the slur before officers arrived to investigate, Sandoval said.

According to USA Today, the graffiti is being investigated as a hate crime.

James bought the house in 2015, not long after his production company signed a $15 million developmental deal with Warner Bros., an agreement that has him spending more time in Southern California. He lives in Bath, Ohio.

Game 1 of the Finals is set to go down at ORACLE Arena in Oakland on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.