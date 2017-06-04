LeBron James says Cavs being underdogs to Warriors ‘doesn’t matter’

But the Cavaliers superstar says his pursuit is about leaving a legacy to motivate the next generation of players.

Freezing Boston defenders with his dribble and driving to the basket whenever he wanted, Irving made six layups, two 3-pointers and a free throw in a dizzying span of 4:48. Kyrie Irving. Not to detract from his performance, because it was unbelievable, but scoring 21 points on 90 percent shooting in the third quarter isn’t sustainable.

In the fourth, the Cavaliers looked like themselves again.

“We’re just focused on Boston“. Currently, Golden Sate is 12-0 in the playoffs – the first team ever to reach the Finals undefeated – and are winning games by an average margin of 16.3 points per game, the best mark in National Basketball Association history. The Cavs could be compelled to play small for longer stretches if Love is going off on offense, and those lineups could then match the firepower of Golden State’s attack.

“I don’t care who you’re playing, to make it to the NBA Finals, to win your conference finals, it’s a big task”, Brown said. It felt like we grew as the year went on. After torching the Celtics for 35, James now sits at 5,995 postseason career points.

Kyrie & LBJ combine for 76 points and KLove tallies a double-double. Jaylen Brown was arguably one of the most consistent Celtics over the entire series, shooting 58.6 percent from the field while almost averaging double-digit (9.0) points per game.

“He put us on his back and carried us”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

For the Warriors, a Finals win could help mark them as on the greatest National Basketball Association dynasties, and one of the best teams to ever cross the National Basketball Association, if not the best. “We want to go take back a championship, that’s just the nature of a competitor and I think that’s the mindset of everyone in this organization to go take back what they took from us”. James had a triple-double in Game 7 with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Avery Bradley scored 19 and Jae Crowder 18 for Boston. Of course, the failure in Game 4 of the 2011 Finals in Dallas, when he managed just eight points. The first “threematch” – rematch of a rematch – in the league’s final round.

Not the game-winning three, but a replay of an epic seven-game battle between two ultra-balanced teams brimming with incandescent talent on the court and intriguing storylines outside the lines. Boston is limited in how many max contracts it can hand out while maintaining a fiscally responsible payroll; and Ainge could determine that the C’s are better off using big money on scorers with more size (Gordon Hayward, Paul George or Jimmy Butler via trade) instead of Thomas. “Drawing two defenders and no matter if you win or lose, if you make the right play, it’s OK”.

Two seasons ago, the Cavaliers were without two of their top three players (Irving and Love) due to season-ending injuries.

By the Numbers – 24.5, 12.8 … Cavs G J.R. Smith and his wife brought home from the hospital their baby daughter Dakota, who had been in a Cleveland-area NICU since her birth in January.

On the next trip down the floor, Irving pulled up for and buried his second triple of the quarter, and that gave the Cavaliers an 83-63 lead over the Celtics with 10:15 to play in the period.