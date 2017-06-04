LeBron James says has beaten stacked teams like Warriors before

Life, and basketball, is a never-ending circle – at least over the last three seasons. Cleveland is the first Eastern Conference team to reach the NBA Finals with one or fewer losses since Jordan’s 1995-96 Bulls.

The Warriors are using Durant the way he envisioned, but Lue has noticed changes in the All-Star. On the eve of LeBron’s eighth Finals appearance, the new narrative in the hater community is that should the Cavs lose to the Warriors, then the recent wave of comparisons between LeBron and Jordan will cease, the hype surrounding LeBron will slow down, and that “best player in the world” title LeBron has either shared or held by himself for about nine years will finally pass to someone else. And during the playoffs it’s been clear that nobody could beat – or honestly contend with – either team.

During the off-season, Kevin Durant, arguably one of the top three basketball players in the world, chose to join forces with the Warriors, a team that only lost nine games in the regular season past year. There’s an over/under set at 113.5 points with 3-2 odds on the under, which is what we’re going to take. The Warriors were coming off a historic season. Other than that, they have been blowing just about every team out of the water and they certainly aren’t going to make it easy on Golden State.

There will be an added dimension of motivation for this team and they now have Kevin Durant to add to their cause.

Four straight with the Miami Heat and now three straight with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James has been one of the most dominant basketball players on the planet over the last decade. “They’ve got a lot of those guys”.

Due to the inclusion of Durant this season, Stephen Curry’s numbers have taken a dip, but have since risen this postseason.

Klay Thompson’s production has dwindled since the arrival of Kevin Durant, but the guard is still risky.

The home team won both matchups between these teams this season.

Here are the eight biggest keys to the NBA Finals.

That has left Mike Brown, twice fired by the Cavs and James’ coach in Cleveland from 2005-10, as Golden State’s bench boss. Statistically matched up, the Cavs and the Warriors should bring a competitive and close final round to National Basketball Association fans.

Defensively, they hunted Curry like he was Bambi’s mom.

“I think it’s going to be great for my legacy, once I’m done playing the game and can look back on the game and say, ‘Oh, this guy went to three straight Finals, four straight Finals, five, six whatever, ‘” James said. Wearing Curry down defensively – and with physicality on offense – also badly diminishes what he can do when the Warriors have the ball. While he did put together a couple of decent performances in the Conference Finals, his 14.4 ppg in the playoffs is far below what we would normally expect from Thompson and is a significant drop-off from the 24.2 ppg he averaged during the postseason past year. But it’s abundantly clear that he was drained by the end of the series. The Warriors took Cleveland to 7 last season with Harrison Barnes at the small forward position, and Durant is a significant upgrade at that position in nearly every category.

What does matter is that the 32-year-old is having one of his finest postseasons, and the Cavs are gelling the way they did at this time last year.