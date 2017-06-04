LeBron on vandalism incident

National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James has condemned hate in America after his LA home was vandalised with racist graffiti. “No matter how much money you have, how famous you are, how much people admire you, being Black in America is tough”.

A three-time champion, James said he would be “focused tomorrow on our game plan and focused on these games” when the Finals start, but was upset he could not sit with his two sons to discuss what happened. “At the end of the day, they’re safe and that’s the most important”, James said during the press conference. “I wouldn’t be able to go anywhere where blacks weren’t allowed back in those days because of guys like Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Lew Alcindor, Jackie Robinson and the list goes on and on”, James said then. The reason she had an open casket was that she wanted to show the world what her son went through as far as a hate crime, and being black in America.

Following accusations of whistling at a white woman in MS back in 1955, Emmett Till, a black teenager of only 14 years of age, was lynched to death. “But to do his legacy any justice, let’s use this moment as a call to action to all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence and, most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them”.

James also referenced Emmett Till’s mother and how she chose to have an open casket to show the world the hate crime that killed her son.

Now, almost a year ago to the day, James’ home was the target of racially-motivated vandalism.

Police spokeswoman Capt. Patricia Sandoval says the property manager told officers that they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Sandoval says someone painted over the slur before officers arrived at the home to investigate.

James bought the house in 2015, not long after his production company signed a $15 million developmental deal with Warner Bros., an agreement that has him spending more time in Southern California.

“I can’t be home to see my boys right now”, James said.

James was in Los Angeles most of last summer working with his production company. He lives in Bath, Ohio.

Game 1 is Thursday at 9 p.m. on Channel 2.