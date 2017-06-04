LeBron reacts to slur spray painted on LA home

“The most unfortunate part is that I can’t be with my kids right now”, James said.

National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James says a racial slur spray-painted on the front gate of his Los Angeles home shows the level of racism in America but hopes it can move people closer to ending such hatred.

Almost a year since he sat at the same podium inside Oracle Arena and addressed Muhammad Ali’s impact as an activist following the heavyweight champion’s death, James discussed the daily challenges of being black in the U.S. “No matter how much money you have, how famous you are, how much people admire you, being black in America is tough”. “But my family is safe, and that’s what’s important”.

According to the report from TMZ, “someone spray painted the n-word on the front gate”.

Sandoval told ABC News, “It is very alarming to us, the police department, that a hate crime such as this, that occurred, would happen at Mr. LeBron James’ residence in the West L.A. Division”.

Los Angeles police officer Aareon Jefferson said police were called to the house in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood around 6:45 am, and by the time they arrived the graffiti had been painted over by property management staff.

Cleveland Cavaliers play the first game of the NBA Finals on Saturday night against Golden State Warriors but instead of worrying about trying to overcome Steph Curry and Kevin Durant he has instead has had to deal with a racial attack.

At the time, James made it clear that he looks at his son as being just “four years removed from driving their own cars and being able to leave the house on their own, and it’s a scary thought right now to think if my son gets pulled over” by the police. James was in Los Angeles most of last summer working with his production company. He lives in Bath, Ohio.

“I look at my son being four years removed from driving his own vehicle and being able to leave the house on his own”, James said. It will be interesting to see how he once again matches up with the Warriors defense.”We have to go in with a bunker mentality that we had in Game 1 and Game 2, to go out and do what we do, but we have to defend”, James said.Thomas had his front tooth knocked out in Game 1 of the conference semifinals against Washington, but it was a lingering hip injury he aggravated later in the series against the Wizards that would end his season prematurely. Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day.

It was hard for James to think that he won’t be home with his family until next week and he said he would settle instead for a FaceTime call, saying, “It’s kind of killing me right now”.

“I’ll be focused tomorrow on our game plan and focused on these games”, James vowed. “Basketball comes second to my family”.