Leo Varadkar set to become Ireland’s new prime minister

He is the son of an Indian immigrant, and will become Ireland’s first openly-gay Prime Minister. Official confirmation of the Ireland’s New Taoiseach is expected to be by June 13, when the country’s Dail Parliament resumes, following a week-long break.

“If my election shows anything it’s that prejudice has no hold in this Republic”, Varadkar said.

But has also said that the Fine Gael Party, “should be a warm house for those who have socially conservative views”.

“I think it’s really significant that both his party and the media in Ireland focused on his policies, rather than him simply being a gay man who wants to lead the country”, Finnegan said to The Guardian.

“And despite his differences, his son would be treated the same and judged by his character, not his origins or identity”. “Every boy and girl can know that there’s no limit to their ambitions, if they’re given the opportunity”.

Varadkar’s only opponent is Housing Minister Simon Coveney, who hails from a family of Fine Gael stalwarts.

Previously the minister for social protection, Mr Varadkar will become the youngest taoiseach in history.

Leo Varadkar arrives at the count centre as it is announced that he won the Fine Gael parliamentary elections to replace the Irish prime minister as party leader.

The new leader weighed in on cabinet positions saying he’s likely to keep Independent ministers where they are.

Mr Varadkar is also expected to reach out to Fianna Fáil to reaffirm the “confidence and supply agreement” that underpins the minority government. “I’m ready for those challenges, as are we as a party”.

Varadkar, who is the 11th leader of Fine Gael, graduated from medicine in 2003 and was a general practitioner before going into politics.

However, he has called for Northern Ireland to have special status after Brexit, allowing it to remain in the single market.

“What it does mean is that gay and lesbian people are now seen as incredibly ordinary”, says Andrew Hyland, former director of Ireland’s marriage equality campaign. “This has been a wonderful exercise in democracy for the Fine Gael party”.