Lewis Hamilton feels Ferrari wanted Sebastian Vettel to win Monaco Grand Prix

The win marked Ferrari’s first in Monaco since Michael Schumacher’s success in 2001, with Marchionne revelling in the end of the drought.

Also producing quite the drive was Hamilton. Starting from 13th on the grid and with overtaking hard at Monaco, his task was damage limitation and he was happy with the result.

Vettel won the race, while Raikkonen finished second after securing his first pole position in nine years. Six races into the new campaign, the Ferrari driver is no longer Formula One’s Mr.

“Our auto is not working everywhere we go, but the more races we do, the more we learn and the stronger we get”. I was just going flat-out, trying to go as fast as I can because for me it means that I’m staying ahead of Valtteri, first of all, and close to Kimi.

“It is how it goes sometimes: we now go to the next race to do better”.

“They’re going to be pushing everything to make sure Sebastian will get the maximum on all of his weekends. One of those days we should have had a bit more”.

Hamilton won in China and Spain while Valtteri Bottas, who joined from Williams in January to replace 2016 champion Nico Rosberg, triumphed in Russian Federation for his first career victory.

The unofficial talk is that Hamilton is the No. 1, ahead of Bottas – who had never won a race before joining from Williams to hurriedly replace Rosberg.

While Bottas enjoyed an exceptional weekend in Sochi, Hamilton struggled to get performance out of the Pirelli tyres and finished fourth.

“I haven’t spoken to the team [about that] and I don’t really plan to”, he said.

“I got the bad end of the story today”, said Raikkonen, whose last win was the season-opening Australian GP in 2013. “I will definitely look into it”.

The auto of Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany is pushed from the track during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Sunday, May 28, 2017.

“Valtteri’s doing a great job”.

“It didn’t work out very well for me, but apart from that, it doesn’t matter, does it. that’s as much as I can say about it right now”.

Hamilton’s season has been blighted by an on-going struggle to get this year’s new Pirelli tyres in the optimum operating window, and thus extracting the maximum performance from his Mercedes vehicle.

A Ferrari spokesman said: “The drivers are free to race“. It is just about bringing the tyres into the right window and we have a fast auto but she doesn’t like the tyres.

“First of all they deserved to be there, they had the quickest auto out there”. The team principal, Maurizio Arrivabene, stated that Raikkonen’s stop had been taken as planned and the Finn had been unfortunate to lose time behind a backmarker.