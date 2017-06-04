LG Launches Its LG Pay Mobile Payment System In South Korea

As expected, LG has launched its mobile payments service LG Pay to compete with similar offerings by other major players such as Samsung. The new payment tool that goes by the name LG Pay was announced in March, this year. The first device to get LG Pay is the latest flagship of LG, LG G6, launched at this year’s MWC 2017. But the service functions in a similar fashion to Apple and Samsung.

However, the technology used in LG Pay is different from Samsung Pay. The company says that it also plans on bringing the service to other smartphones at a later date.

LG made an agreement with Dynamics Inc., a US-based company to make use of its Wireless Magnetic Communication (WMC) technology. Moreover, you might be required to scan your fingerprints before each transaction. It basically works more or less the same as its competitors, which include Samsung Pay and Android Pay, among others. However, it will have to expand LG Pay to other countries quickly if it wants to keep up with the competition.

LG explained that the service will be initially available for credit card holders with Shinhan, KB, BC and Lotte.

That being said, the service as of now has been launched in South Korea.