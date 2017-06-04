LG To Launch LG G6 Pro And G6 Plus In South Korea

LG reportedly has plans to launch new Pro and Plus variants of its flagship G6 smartphone by the end of June. The site doesnt cite any sources, so well have to proceed with skepticism.

According to Android Authority, LG’s Senior Global Director of Communications Ken Hong, neither denied nor confirmed any details in regards to the LG G6 Plus and LG G6 Pro.

LG G6 Plus offers wireless chargingThe LG G6 Plus seems to have wireless charging on-board, this phone also comes with 128GB of internal memory. In comparison, the G6 is priced at $999 CAD outright in Canada. For reference, the regular G6 costs 900,000 won (~800) in Korea.

The only apparent differences between models appears to be the storage capacities and perhaps the wireless charging capability on the Plus model.

Additionally, the report says the similar to their parent G6 model, the two will features a 5.7-inch Quad HD + full vision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM.

Finally, etnews also hinted that LG wants to consolidate its budget phones under the X brand and release multiple variants of the V series in the future also.

What are your thoughts?

As one can see, the addition of the LG G6 Plus and LG G6 Pro leaves a lot to be desired.