Lib Dems promise to spend £8m on NHS services in Newbury

Liberal Democrats say their proposal to extend the “pupil premium”, extra funding that goes to schools which teach pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds, would mean Birmingham schools receive an extra £4.1 million.

The Lib Dem manifesto will set out a series of policies which the party said are created to help children and young people.

He praised the role of the previous Welsh Lib Dem leader Kirsty Williams, who stepped down from the role after the 2016 assembly election to join an otherwise all-Labour Welsh Government. Welsh political party Plaid Cymru has also released their manifesto, calling for a Brexit deal which best represents Welsh agriculture.

The Liberal Democrats have been forced to deny claims they are against abortion after comments emerged from party leader Tim Farron saying the practice was “wrong”.

Positioning itself as the party of “Remainers”, the Liberal Democrats on Wednesday promised to hold another referendum on Britain leaving the European Union, and held out the prospect of reinstating the post-study work visa popular with Indian students.

The Lib Dems are hopeful that their pro-EU stance will attract support from the 48 per cent of Britons who backed remaining in the bloc in last year’s referendum, although opinion polls suggest the message has not won over many people from the two major parties who opposed Brexit.

But an undeterred Mr Farron urged Britons to follow the lead of French voters who rejected the “two exhausted old parties” to choose Emmanuel Macron as their new president. We aim to cut waste, increase recovery, reuse and recycling and move towards the so-called “circular economy” in which resource use, waste and pollution are minimised and product lifetimes are extended.

The manifesto states: “While much remains uncertain about Theresa May’s approach, it is now clear that the Conservatives are campaigning for a hard Brexit”.

Tim Farron has laid into Theresa May – lumping her in with Donald Trump and Marine Le Pen – as he accused her of allowing the Conservatives to be “taken over” by UKIP’s agenda.

Budding entrepreneurs setting up their own business will get a £100-a-week allowance to help with living costs if the Liberal Democrats are in government. The Conservative and Lib Dem coalition government introduced both programmes during its time in office.

He added: “For five years they rubber-stamped Tory austerity – cutting £2.3bn from Scotland’s budget for public services”.