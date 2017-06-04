Lions on song ahead of All Blacks Tests

The British and Irish Lions have thrown captain Sam Warburton straight into the fray as they look to make a winning start to their tour of New Zealand.

All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick believes the most daunting fixture schedule to ever face the Lions will ensure they are battle-hardened for the three-Test series against the reigning world champions in New Zealand. I’m looking forward to seeing what Greig can do alongside Johnny Sexton who both are experienced half-backs.

Gatland’s philosophy isn’t new – he explained it on arrival in Auckland on Wednesday – and it involves using the first three games to quickly get all of his 41 players involved so they feel fully engaged and part of the six-week tour. “Joe Schmidt, Vern Cotter and Eddie Jones have done a phenomenal job of changing the attitude of the players from where they were 12 months ago”.

“In my career I’ve always been told to calm down, but when I met up with England, Eddie was telling me to get more angry”.

The All Blacks’ real worry has to be Dane Coles, who is by far the top hooker in New Zealand.

The tour is also expected to deliver a handsome boost to the local economy and New Zealand Rugby’s coffers. “I have quite happily moved on from that part of my life and am enjoying coaching”.

“We would have liked to have done that but with a week’s preparation and the enormity of the game, it would have been unfair on the players had we asked them to learn a haka that would have done justice to the occasion”.

“It is a little unfortunate that people who don’t play Super Rugby or higher don’t get that opportunity (to play the Lions)”, McMillan said.

“In 2009 we struggled in that first game”.

“I knew some of the reporters were going to say, “typically hard-fought New Zealand game” and Doug Smith got hold of them and said, ‘This is too much”.

Jones will line up in the tour opener against Provincial Barbarians on Saturday in Whangerei and is looking forward to an early chance to impress. We will go out there and give a good performance.

Ireland lock Iain Henderson said the men in green “got under the All Blacks’ skin” in their shock 40-29 win and the Lions will aim to do the same in New Zealand.

“Warren’s coaching style is very strong, very detailed”, said Laidlaw, a late call-up to replace Ben Youngs, who withdrew after his sister-in-law’s diagnosis of terminal cancer. Prior to finalising the squad last Thursday, they lost a couple of players as they were needed for Super Rugby duty.

Replacements: 16-Andrew Makalio, 17-Tolu Fahamokoia, 18-Marcel Renata, 19-Matt Matich, 20-Peter Rowe, 21-Richard Judd, 22-Jonah Lowe, 23-Junior Ngaluafe.