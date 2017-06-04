In a speech in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump laid out his reasons for pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, an worldwide effort to reduce global warming, which he called a “self-inflicted major economic wound” that weakens United States sovereignty and doesn’t do much for the environment.

The US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the US is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement due to the “draconian financial and economic burdensa the agreement imposes on his country”.

The White House said it would stick to United Nations rules for withdrawing from the pact.

“President Trump just dealt a huge blow to the world’s ability to fight climate change“. Those rules require a nation to wait three years from the date the pact gained legal force, Nov 4, 2016, before formally seeking to leave.

Trump also “reassured the leaders that America remains committed to the Transatlantic alliance and to robust efforts to protect the environment”.

“Am departing presidential councils, ” Musk wrote on Twitter following Trump’s announcement.

“What about the people who weren’t here to speak today, who are going to become bankrupt and whose houses are going to be foreclosed on”, Fisher said. “It wasn’t enough”, he said.

“While this is a shameful day for President Trump and his people, it will not deter the rest of us”.

Democrats blasted the president’s move.

US President Trump said he would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a 190-nation agreement created to curb rising global temperatures, claiming it was more about giving other countries a “financial advantage” over theirs. Every country’s were, though Trump seems to think America’s commitments were designed by nefarious foreign actors.

Former President Barack Obama promised to cut greenhouse gasses 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 and commit $3 billion in aid to poorer countries.

John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeace UK, said: “The government that once launched the Apollo space programme and helped found the United Nations has today turned its back on science and global cooperation”.

The reality is, even with slower reduction targets, no country is set to catch up to the greenhouse gas load the United States and Europe have added to the planet – or the profits they’ve made building it up. Some scientists say that the effect would be limited if the US – which produces about 18 percent of global emissions – withdraws and continues to reduce its output of harmful gases.

“We are committed to continue working with all governments and partners in their efforts to fast forward climate action at global and national levels”, Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, said.

Trump’s announcement fulfills one of his top campaign pledges.

But Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who described Mr Trump’s move as “profoundly regrettable”, said it was an “appalling abdication of leadership by the PM” not to join her French, German and Italian counterparts in signing the joint declaration. “For countries that see climate change as an existential issue ― not least the European leaders who are meeting the Chinese PM for their summit this week ― closer cooperation with China now becomes a necessity”.

A year ago was the warmest since records began in the 19th century, as global average temperatures continued a rise dating back decades that scientists attribute to greenhouse gases.