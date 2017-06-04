London attack: Australian woman stabbed in neck during rampage

Ms Hedge was among scores of people hurt when a trio of extremists in a white van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before proceeding to the nearby Borough Market on foot, stabbing and slashing anyone in their path.

Witnesses have described seeing a speeding vehicle veer into crowds on London Bridge just after 10pm and people being stabbed in Borough Market.

The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area packed with bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area. The death toll of seven didn’t include the three attackers. One of the victims was seriously wounded, and the other two suffered slight injuries.

Eyewitnesses said that the three assailants were driving over London Bridge in a nondescript Hertz rental van, when they accelerated to “about 50mph“, according to Holly Jones, a BBC journalist, caught in the attack.

Mrs May said the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy would be reviewed.

Another witness, a young man, told RT that he was on the bridge at the time the carnage took place, and saw a man being arrested by police just next to him.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack to hit Britain and Europe.

What are the political implications?

May added that while Labour and the Conservatives had suspended their election campaigns for the day, terrorists “can never be allowed to disrupt” the democratic process and campaigning would resume in full on Monday, with the general election to go ahead as planned.

The attack occurred five days before a parliamentary election and was the third to hit Britain in less than three months.

A suicide bomber blows himself up outside a pop concert by American teen idol Ariana Grande in Manchester in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring 116.

“We will release facts when we can”, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement the department had “asked the Supreme Court to hear this important case and [is] confident that President Trump’s executive order is well within his lawful authority to keep the nation safe and protect our communities from terrorism”.

“They stabbed this girl maybe 10 times, 15 times“.

No other BTP officers are thought to have been injured in the incident.

“It’s clear to me that the courage of those people, during and following the attack, was extraordinary, and I pay tribute to all of them who came to the aid of those in need during this terrible attack, and I am sure helped to save lives. Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper. “I want to know if this girl is still alive”.

Numerous firms contacted today said there were no special “return to work” guidelines being sent to staff following the weekend’s events, with spokespeople for Goldman Sachs, close to St Paul’s, and Barclays, at Canary Wharf, describing plans for Monday as “business as usual”. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

It was after 10 p.m.in London when the first alarms sounded about a wild driver steering his vehicle deliberately into pedestrians on London Bridge, and most of the accounts that followed for several hours came from multiple sources on the ground – witnesses, bystanders and journalists.

A few minutes later Trump tweeted a message of support for Londoners: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”.