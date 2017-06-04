London attack death toll rises to 7, incident under control

May, facing an election Thursday, said the recent attacks, including an earlier one outside Parliament in March, are not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

“We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that”, he said.

The three attackers were shot dead by police within minutes.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick condemned the atrocity as “appalling” and “ghastly”.

One of the injured is an officer from British Transport Police who was stabbed after responding to the incident. London Bridge and the adjacent train station, as well as nearby Borough subway station, were still closed. Police at the scene told the BBC there was at least one fatality.

The Met Police, who are treating the incident as a terrorist attack, said all three assailants were shot dead by armed officers. Police forces are reviewing their presence across the capital in coming days, with extra police set to be deployed across the city. Paul Nuttall, the leader of the far-right UKIP party, refused to follow suit, saying that “I refuse to suspend campaigning because this is precisely what the extremists would want us to do”.

Then came the May 22 Manchester concert bombing. It is not clear when national campaigning will resume.

Khan has been an outspoken critic of Trump and has called on the British government to withdraw its invitation to the US president in light of his executive order barring entry to the USA for visitors from several Muslim countries.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:20 p.m.) -The Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said the Philippines strongly condemns the attacks in London. “Our solidarity and support for the British people and authorities”.

“At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States”, DHS officials told Fox News.

Gentiloni was host of the Group of Seven summit in Sicily on May 26-27 during which leaders pledged new measures to combat terrorism including pressuring internet providers and social media to more swiftly remove terror propaganda from the web.

Grande, who visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital on Friday, found herself confronted with another terror attack.

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter that “France is standing more than ever side by side with the UK”.

Captain Sam Warburton said: “The guys have woken up to some news of some unfortunate events that happened in London“.

London has a large French population and attracts many French visitors.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced her sympathy.

Witnesses report seeing attackers stabbing people in Borough Market along Stoney Street near Brindisa restaurant, El Pastor tapas restaurant, the Wheatsheaf Pub, Roast restaurant and Black and Blue restaurant.

Veronica Oladapo, 45, who lives in the neighbouring Forresters Apartments, said she left her building at around 7am to see police taking four men and a woman away.

“The Conservative party will not be campaigning nationally today“, a spokesman for the party said on Sunday.

The attack on Saturday night was the second time in less than three months that terror struck the United Kingdom capital and came just 12 days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester.

In a press conference Sunday morning, London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the quick police response and asked Londoners to remain calm and vigilant.

Some of the wounded are in critical conditions. But he added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world”.

“So, we were prepared potentially for an incident as we have been for some considerable time“. He added: “Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families”.

Five people, including a police officer, were killed and more than 50 others were injured in the terror attack on March 22.

May’s statement came after she chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee.

Others witnesses said five or six people appeared to have been hit by the van which was driven at up to 80 kph across the bridge, a major arterial route spanning the River Thames.