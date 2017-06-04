London attack death toll rises to seven, incident under control

Eyewitnesses told the BBC that the stabbers shouted “This is for Allah” as they attacked.

6 pm: Here is Theresa May’s response to the attack.

A taxi driver told local radio station LBC that he saw men armed with knives after a van drove on to the pavement. It knocked loads of people down.

Another, Eric, told the BBC the men “ran towards the people that they almost ran over”.

UK Metropolitan Police said later on Sunday that 12 people had been arrested during raids in East London following recent attacks.

“Obviously a very high priority for us is to identify them, work out who they are, where they’ve came from, what is behind this”, she said.

“This is a fast moving investigation”, May said.

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn joined her, saying his party would suspend campaigning until Sunday evening. He added: “Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families”.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer USA help to Britain.

“The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request”, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said. That will require some hard and often embarrassing conversations, but the whole of our country needs to come together to take on this extremism – and we need to live our lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities but as one truly United Kingdom. “God bless!” he tweeted. We’ve all got kids within this block.

“We need to stay ahead of the threat”.

“We’re clearly going to have to look, all of us, in the light of the Westminster attack and the events in Manchester, at our resource levels and how we use them”.

The incident took place at the two closely connected areas- London Bridge and Borough Market. Reuters was unable to immediately verify her account.

May said police and intelligence services had foiled five “credible” plots since the attack on Parliament that left three dead in March. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

At 10.08 p.m. BST Saturday night (5.08 p.m. ET), London Metropolitan officers responded to reports of a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge.

The first incident was reported at London Bridge when a van swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians, BBC reported.

Paul Ashworth, from Surrey has been cycling around the London Bridge area giving out water to the police.

Other witnesses reported seeing as many as three attackers with knives. He said Londoners should remain vigilant but added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world”.

Police tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

Six civilians died in the Saturday night terror, which also included an attack in the nearby Borough market.

A witness told CNN two men had entered a restaurant in the Borough Market area and stabbed two people inside.

Giovanni Sagristani, 38 and his friends were in the El Pastor restaurant on Stoney Street on Saturday night when one of the attackers came in and stabbed a woman in the chest.

The attacks come two weeks after the Manchester terror attack at the concert of American pop singer Ariana Grande that killed 22 people.