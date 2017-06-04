London attack: General Election to go ahead as scheduled

The BBC showed a photograph of two possible London attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body.

Emergency officials said 48 people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals across London.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto was in Borough Market at the time, and pictured a wounded suspect on the floor.

Hours earlier the area packed with bars and restaurants around the foodie magnet of Borough Market, had been a scene of panic, as people barricaded themselves into pubs and restaurants or fled through the streets. “He said: “[They] ran towards the people that they almost ran over.

An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was also seriously injured during the London Bridge attack, Scotland Yard said.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”.

BBC journalist Holly Jones was walking along London Bridge when she saw a white Transit van speeding at about 50mph (80km/h).

“It was horrendous”, he said. We went toward Borough Market and everyone went inside (the bar). “Everyone in the bar started pushing people from the exits”, one witness who gave his name as Brian, 32, told Reuters. They stayed until an alarm went off and the hotel was evacuated.

Richard Angell, who was in a restaurant, said he looked out, “and opposite there’s a guy who is throwing a table at somebody and it’s very unclear about what is happening and it turns out to be a heroic guy who saw what was happening and just bombarded these awful cowardly people with stuff”. That’s because they used knives and a truck!

Similar attacks, in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris, have been carried out by militants over the past couple of years.

The Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, said: “Once again a terrorist attack causes grievous carnage and loss of life in one of our major cities and our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones, those injured in the attack and those traumatised by the events at London Bridge”.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police head of counterterrorism, said that while police believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation is expanding.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer U.S. help to Britain. The White House said he had been briefed on the incidents by his national security team.

Witnesses at London Bridge reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. Reuters was unable to immediately verify her account.

The unknown man’s actions have proven relatable for many Londoners.

Speaking minutes later, she said: “One of the victims was a French lady, she was 45 years old”.

Minutes after the first 999 call police swarmed the area. He said a waitress was stabbed in the throat and a man was stabbed in the back.

All parties suspended campaigning for four days after the Manchester Arena suicide bombing that killed 22.