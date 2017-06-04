London Attack: Terror returns to UK, assailants stab and mow down pedestrians

A white van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge at about 10pm, three men, who were later shot dead by police, then got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. “Our thoughts and our heart are with the victims and their families”. Many customers fought off the attackers, using chairs, pint glasses and bottles. “The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes”, he said. One case has been confirmed and that Australian concerned is in hospital.

British Transport Police added that one officer suffered serious injuries responding to the attack, but was expected to survive.

Britain has weathered two terrorism attacks in recent months.

Several people said they were ordered by police to stay inside pubs and restaurants as the terror raged outside.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter amid the unfolding deadly drama in London on Saturday to offer U.S. help to Britain and to promote his controversial travel ban as an extra level of security for Americans.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners can expect an increased police presence in the coming days.

“Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket“.

Authorities declared the incident a terrorist attack. It claimed that the white van was travelling at 50 miles per hour when it hit the pedestrians at the south end of the bridge.

“I’d say there are about four severely injured people. I froze because I didn’t know what to do”, Mark Roberts, 53, a management consultant, told Reuters.

Roberts said he heard what sounded like gunshots about 10 minutes later.

“I froze, to be honest”, Roberts said. “I ran and I hid”.

“Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random”.

“A white van driver came speeding – probably about 50m/ph [80kmh] – veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement”, she told BBC News.

Alex Shellum at the Mudlark pub said a woman had come into the bar “bleeding heavily from the neck”, telling the BBC: “It appeared that her throat had been cut”.

“They want to stop us voting on Thursday in the general elections, and enjoying the democracy that we have”, he said.

Applebee told his customers to go to the back of the restaurant. After a brief pause, the men continued down the street, at which point Applebee and a colleague pulled down the shutters.

About 90 minutes later, police evacuated the restaurant, he said.

“And at the same time the security and intelligence agencies and police have disrupted five credible plots since the Westminster attack in March. Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper.

Defeating Islamist extremism – which she called a “perversion of Islam” – required that “we turn people’s minds away from this violence”.

The Australian government’s Smart Traveller continues to advise tourists to “exercise normal safety precaution” in wake of the London Bridge and Borough Market attack, in which terrorists drove a van through pedestrians and stabbed others.

London Bridge crosses the River Thames between central London and the South London neighborhood known as Borough Market, which lies several hundred meters from the bridge itself.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

A charity concert for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande and other stars, is due to be held in the northwest English city on Sunday.