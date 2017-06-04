London Attack: Terror returns to United Kingdom, assailants stab and mow down pedestrians

Three major London hospitals said that they were on lockdown to keep patients and staff safe.

Witness Gerard Vowls told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge as the assault developed.

The three assailants, who wore fake explosive belts, went on a rampage through the streets around Borough Market, a busy area full of restaurants and bars, stabbing people at random.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London, said she had ” heard truly remarkable stories of extraordinarily fearless actions by officers on and off duty who were first on the scene”.

Mrs May said on Sunday the strategy for dealing with terrorism needed to be reviewed in four ways.

May mentioned beefing up jail sentences for terrorism offences and additional cyberspace regulations as possible areas of policy change.

In a statement made outside Downing Street Sunday morning, Prime Minister Theresa May praised “the courage of members of the public who defended themselves and others from attackers”, as she declared that “we cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”.

‘We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism, and perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack’. Police said armed officers were also responding to an incident in the nearby Borough Market area of the city. “Parliament no longer exists”, Davis told the BBC, referring to the fact that Parliament was dissolved ahead of the election.

She added: “Following the horrific terrorist attack in the centre of London last night, we are working closely with the UK Government and Police Scotland to monitor the situation”.

“We were in an Uber (taxi) going towards London Bridge and suddenly we saw people running. We can show the world how it can”.

Witnesses said people ran into a bar to seek shelter.

“I saw a man in red with quite a large blade”. I am guessing 10 inches.

“Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away”. “I threw something at them, maybe like a stool, a chair, and as I threw it at them it him one of them, maybe two of them on the head here, on the back”, he told the BBC.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”.

National campaigning in the general election has been suspended in the wake of the terror attack at London Bridge.

The terrorist attacks in London come less than two weeks after the suicide bombing in Manchester – the third terrorist incident to hit the United Kingdom since the Westminster attack in March. After that attack, Britain’s official threat level from terrorism was raised to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

The first was the fight against the “evil ideology” inspiring the repeated attacks, which she called a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

Mrs May described the events in the capital as a “fast moving potential terror attack” and added that ‘our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these awful events’.

She added: “Second, we can not give the terrorists safe space. Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide”, May said. “We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach global agreements that regulate cyberspace”.

She called for global agreements to regulate cyberspace to help stop the spread of extremism and said Britain needs to become more robust at identifying and stamping it out. It will not be defeated by the maintenance of a counter-terrorism operation.