London attack: UK tolerated extremism – Theresa May laments

Ms Hedge was among scores of people hurt when a trio of extremists in a white van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before proceeding to the nearby Borough Market on foot, stabbing and slashing anyone in their path.

The Saturday night’s terror attack in United Kingdom, which left seven dead and injured 48 after a van ploughed into pedestrians on the London bridge before assailants indiscriminately stabbed revellers in a nearby market, was not the first time when the country descended into panic and shock.

The three London Bridge attack terrorists were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police, and the emergency services have been praised for their response to the atrocity. He said the official threat level in Britain remained at severe, meaning a militant attack is highly likely.

Most political parties have suspended their national campaigns for the upcoming general election to show their respect for the victims. “The Uber stopped, we asked people what was going on – people said there was shooting”, said Yoann Belmere, 40, a French banker living in London. “They put pressure on the stab wound”. I’ve been walking around for an hour and a half crying my eyes out.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called just after 10 p.m. (2100GMT) to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on the bridge, which crosses the River Thames in central London.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer U.S. help to Britain, while Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed condolences in a telegram to May.

Borough Market, at the south end of the bridge, is a world-famous food hall and a trendy nightlife area always packed with revellers on a Saturday night. “I froze because I didn’t know what to do”, Mark Roberts, 53, a management consultant, told Reuters. He said he saw someone jump into the water in fear.

“And then we ran into the restaurant into the kitchen, where there was a bunch of other people and a guy had been stabbed and he was cut and he was bleeding quite a lot”.

Witnesses in Borough Market reported seeing several people being attacked by the knifemen.

Bartender Alex Martinez said he hid in a garbage bin for a half hour when a man stormed the almost full restaurant where he worked. “As I was thinking. which direction should I run, the van swerved across the other side of the bridge from me”.

“A few people hid under the tables and after a while we heard gunshots ringing out and after a little bit people started to get up from where they were”. The attacker was gunned down by a police officer. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

After one of the men was shot, Sciotto captured a photo of the suspect on the ground wearing what appeared to be canisters.

When it is safe to do so, tell the police by calling 999.

In another tweet, he advised: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.