London attack: United Kingdom tolerated extremism – Theresa May laments

Three assailants drove a van at high speed across London Bridge, by one of the city’s busiest stations, at around 10 pm local time on Saturday night, before ferociously attacking people, including an off duty police officer, with knives around Borough Market, a popular and lively area with pubs, restaurants and shops.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation hospital said it was “on lockdown” to keep patients, relatives and staff safe, while a picture on social media showed armed police outside the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, where the walking wounded were reportedly taken.

Police announced the two incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were “terrorist incidents” and warned people to avoid the area while emergency vehicles responded to the attacks.

An eyewitness to the raid told Sky he heard several bangs during the operation and was later told they were controlled explosions used to gain access to the building.

She said that if an increase in jail sentences for terrorism-related offences, even apparently minor ones, were needed, then it would be done.

Britain’s official terror threat had recently been lowered from “critical” after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last month.

Donald Trump has sparked fury after hitting out at Sadiq Khan over his response to the London terror attack.

“Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London”.

“But we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism”.

May, facing an election Thursday, said the recent attacks, including an earlier one outside Parliament in March, are not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

Police said the three men involved in the incident were wearing fake bomb vests.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”. It is right that we suspend our national campaigning for a short while out of respect for those affected by these tragic events, but local campaigning can and must continue.

“It will only be defeated when we turn people’s minds away from this violence and make them understand that our values, pluralistic British values, are superior to anything offered by the preachers and supporters of hate”.

Second, we can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed. “We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach global agreements that regulate cyberspace”.

She also said there were “safe spaces that continue to exist in the real world”, in Britain.

“We need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across the society”.

Fearless restaurant staff saved the lives of dozens of diners from three machete-wielding terrorists who “hesitated” for a vital moment as they stormed inside.

Speaking in Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee, Mrs May confirmed that campaigning for the poll will resume on Monday.

Mr Stembridge says the terrorists, who appeared to be British Asians, were shouting in “strong British accents” as they came down the stairs.

“As a country, our response must be as it has always been when we have been confronted by violence”.