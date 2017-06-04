London Attack: What we know so far

Police said they shot dead three men, who they believe were the only people directly involved in the attack.

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter at the bridge when the incident happened, said a van had swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians.

Armed police rushed to the scene and shot dead the three male attackers in the Borough Market area near the bridge, as authorities urged Londoners on Twitter to “run, hide, tell” if they were caught up in the violence.

One witness described seeing five assailants and several people said they were locked inside pubs and restaurants by police and had to come out with their hands on their heads.

With Britain already on high alert after recent incidents in Westminster and Manchester, police this morning confirmed that terrorists were behind a further attack last night in the heart of the United Kingdom capital. However, his condition should not be life-threatening.

“Last night saw another appalling and tragic incident in London, something we hoped we would not see again”, said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who called on the public to remain calm and vigilant. There’s no indication so far that the incidents are terrorism-related, or what if any relation there is between the three of them.

Six people have died and at least 48 have been injured following a terrorist attack in London, less than two weeks after the suicide bombing on the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Five to six people had been hit.

“The suspects had been confronted and shot by police within eight minutes of the first call”.

“Two or three people jumped out”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will convene an emergency security Cabinet meet known as Cabinet Office Briefing Room (Cobra) following the terror attacks took place at the London Bridge and the Borough Market, where several people were injured. One of the assassins stabbed him with a knife in the face, reported the British news agency PA.

At London Bridge, a witness, Mark Roberts, told CNN he saw the van hit multiple people before hitting a bus stop and stopping.

Dick said police patrols would be increased throughout the entire city of London in the coming days, including those by armed officers.

UK Brexit Minister David Davis said he did not know whether the attackers were trying to disrupt the general election or whether the timing was coincidental.

“We thought maybe there was a fight or something outside. There were nearly hundreds of people coming inside”.

How many attackers there were, their motives and whether they were acting together are all questions being asked.

“There was panic – it seemed like it was literally outside the door”. He said they saw a metal chair being thrown towards the man.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “We are all shocked and horrified by the brutal attacks in London“.

Transport for London (TfL) said London Bridge had been closed in both directions, while neighbouring Southwark Bridge has also been shut. Lifeboats on the River Thames helped evacuate the area, which is popular with tourists.

The Met Police has set up a casualty bureau on 0800 096 1233 and 020 7158 0197 for people concerned about friends or relatives who may be affected. “Israel stands in solidarity with London: terror & hatred will never defeat us”, he said.