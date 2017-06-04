London attack: Will the General Election go ahead?

He praised emergency services and said police would make a statement after an emergency cabinet meeting. Police shot and killed all three suspects. He urged all Londoners to “remain calm and vigilant today and over the days ahead”.

The article, which was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (Memri), also warned the United Kingdom and “its sister” countries that if they “continue on their path, [in a state of] unbelief and animosity”, then IS will continue striking until the end of time. The attackers, wielding blades and knives, then ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

Seven people have been killed and scores injured.

The rampage was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months, including a similar vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March that left five people dead.

The commissioner said: “We have witness reports of three people armed with knives and three attackers”. And we believe the threat that they posed was neutralised within eight minutes. “They’re protecting us, saving our lives”, he said. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

“Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night’s incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area”.

“In my view, we responded extremely well.to this ghastly, ghastly incident”.

“She was going, “Help me, help me” and I couldn’t do nothing”, he told the Guardian newspaper.

Although police believe the incident is “under control”, a large cordon remains in place in the affected areas.

It added that “a number of addresses” in Barking were still being searched.

A girl knocked on his door and told him there was a terrorist attack some 500 meters away, and asked the doctor to help her Japanese friend. “It was very lucky they were there”, he added.

The attackers ploughed into pedestrians as they raced south along the bridge in a white Hermes hire van before crashing into a balustrade outside the Barrowboy and Banker pub just after 10pm.

Witnesses on London Bridge reported seeing a van mounting the pavement and hitting pedestrians.

Three armed men carried out a deadly terrorist attack in London Saturday, smashing a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing civilians in the nearby Borough Market. “People of all faiths and none must come together to defeat this evil”, she said.

One witness, who only gave the BBC his first name of Ben, said he saw a man dressed in red who was stabbing a man with a blade that appeared to be about 10 inches long. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!” he wrote. Then he came in and walked around the restaurant.

Barman Alex Martinez was forced to take shelter in a bin when one knifeman entered El Pastor restaurant.

“I heard a woman screaming and 20 officers with guns – there was a sniper across the road trained on the window”, she said. “One of the officers jumped out and started attending to the guy on the floor”.