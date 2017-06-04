London attacks: Six people killed, three terror suspects shot dead

At least six people were killed and 20 others injured in two separate terror attacks in London, police announced on Sunday.

In the below video, CNN relayed more mayhem at a restaurant in Borough Market, not far from London Bridge.

All three attackers were shot dead by police.

The London Ambulance Service said that at least 20 people were being treated across London following terror incidents.

London Bridge was closed in both directions, British Transport Police said.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attack and said the incident is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism”.

He then confirmed, it is believed that after the bridge attack, a white van carrying the terrorists continued to nearby Borough Market, where they left the vehicle and initiated a stabbing rampage, involving multiple victims.

A dramatic photo shows a man with canisters strapped to his body lying on the ground after the London Bridge terror attacks.

England has been under heightened alert since a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester nearly two weeks ago, killing 22 and wounding more than 100 as they left the venue. Police said in March that 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a vehicle into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge, killing four people before fatally stabbing a police officer.

The BBC’s Tom Symonds said a security guard who oversees a number of pubs in the London Bridge area said he saw four people stabbed by three attackers.

Police said three suspects were shot at the scene, but investigations will determine whether they had support or were part of a larger network The proximity of the attacks and the timing seem to suggest they were coordinated, but police have not confirmed that.

Witnesses say a white van, travelling up to 80km/h, veered off the road on the bridge and ploughed into pedestrians. And then there were another four or five bodies that I saw, individuals lying again in many cases a lot of them were still on the bridge. The local administration is working with the rescue services to find people who may have fallen into the River Thames, reported Reuters.

She said it was a fast-moving investigation and her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these awful events”.

Witnesses in Borough Market reported seeing several people being attacked by the knifemen. “GOD BLESS!” Trump said in one of two tweets. Police said shots had been fired.

London Bridge station was shut down and police rapidly sealed off the area. Witnesses said they heard gunfire in the area.