London attacks: Suspects wore ‘fake’ explosive vests

There was another stabbing incident at the Vauxhall area about the same time as the attacks in the London Bridge and Borough Market but police later said the incident was unconnected to the terrorist attacks. Rowley said the attackers were dead in eight minutes.

At least 48 people have been taken to five hospitals following the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market in London.

Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “Tonight’s horrific incidents in London remind us how much we owe our emergency services”.

The attacks come days ahead of a Jun 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by United States singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

A statement from the Elysee said: “The attack which struck London, days after that which took place in Manchester, is a new abominable and cowardly attack against our free society”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May today called the attacks at the iconic London Bridge and Borough market here as “terrible” and a “potential act of terrorism”. “All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom”, she said.

Liam Connell was in Katzenjammers Bierhall in Southwark Street, where customers were told to evacuate by staff before armed police told them to get on the ground. The party suspended national campaigning Sunday because of the attack.

Not only did they tackle the terrorists, but they helped the injured.

European leaders sent messages of sympathy and solidarity to the United Kingdom via social media.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement that her thoughts were with victims and their families and that Germany “stood firmly and resolutely at Great Britain’s side against every form of terrorism”.

US President Donald Trump spoke to Mrs May to offer his condolences for the “brutal” terror attack, the White House said.

“God bless!”, he said on Twitter. France itself is still under a state of emergency after a string of Islamic extremist attacks.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, called the attack a “deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners”.

An hour after reports of a van ploughing into people on London Bridge, the U.S. president tweeted: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”. He, too, was shot dead by police.

Shortly afterwards, reports emerged of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.

Three months ago, an attacker had ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death near the British parliament.

Four explosions – confirmed as controlled blasts by the police – were heard outside The Sun offices near London Bridge between 1:23am and 1:49am.

Khan said Londoners would see an increased police presence in the city after the deadly incident but there was no reason to panic.

The modern bridge was built in the 1970s, replacing earlier crossings in the same area going back to the Roman era, and is the subject of the old nursery rhyme “London Bridge is Falling Down”.

The restaurant “The Blue Eyed Maid” is one of the many eateries located in the Borough Market area near London Bridge.

Another witness called Gerard said the suspects stabbed a series of people near Borough Market and shouted, “This is for Allah”.

Witnesses described seeing a speeding vehicle veer into crowds on the bridge, while video showed dozens of people with their hands on their heads escorted away from the scene by officers.

The trio were pictured wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, with Scotland Yard later confirming they were hoaxes.