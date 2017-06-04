London Authorities Report Six Dead, 48 Hospitalised In Attacks

Six people were killed and more than 40 people were injured and treated at hospitals after attackers used a van to barrel into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacked people in bars and restaurants nearby with knives on Saturday.

Mark Rowley, deputy commissioner of the United Kingdom capital’s Metropolitan Police and Britain’s most senior anti-terrorism officer, said police were called at 10.08pm on Saturday to an incident involving a white van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing on to the nearby crowded Borough Market.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his decision to stop canvassing followed consultation with other parties and was intended “as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury”.

People speak with police officers after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. His condition is serious, but not life-threatening.

The attack lasted for eight minutes till the police arrived at the scene and the three assailants were shot dead.

The trio were pictured wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, with Scotland Yard later confirming they were hoaxes.

‘I’m a passionate believer in democracy and making sure that we vote and we recognise actually that one of the things these terrorists hate is voting, they hate democracy’.

London police are unsure if all the terrorists involved in a deadly attack on the London Bridge area late on Saturday have been accounted for, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Theresa May planned to chair an emergency security Cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on LBC: “My respect for the emergency services increases each additional day that I am the mayor of London“. The witness said the van hit five to six people.

“A white van driver came speeding – probably about 50m/ph – veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement”, she told BBC News. London Bridge, Bank, Vauxhall and Borough stations are also closed.

According to the Telegraph, five people have been arrested over the atrocity.

“Two or three people jumped out”.

She said: “I saw them bringing them out of the flat opposite, around 7am. He came down the stairs and went to the bar”, Dee, 26, who was visibly in shock and declined to give her last name, told AFP.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live he saw three people get out the van and initially believed they were going to help those who had been injured.

In his picture, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

ISIS, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an advance backed by a US-led coalition, sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to launch attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“We thought maybe there was a fight or something outside”.

“The bouncers did a really good job, they shut the doors and locked everyone in”.

“There was panic – it seemed like it was literally outside the door. People were coming inside and saying they had witnessed people being stabbed”.

TfL said there were further closures in Borough High Street, while on the north side of the river, road closures included Lower Thames Street.