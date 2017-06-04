London Bridge And Borough Market Attacks Declared As Terrorist Incidents

The force said it was also attending a reported incident in Vauxhall.

British transport police say there are reports of multiple casualties following a major incident on London Bridge.

Police declared both incidents terrorist attacks.

London police said about an hour after the attacks that they are terror related.

The Shomrim N.E. London civil defense patrol noted the extra police patrols were in place in Stamford Hill following the terror attacks on London Bridge, at Borough Market and in the Vauxhall area.

“We are treating this as a terrorist incident and a full investigation is already underway”, Metropolitan Police’s head of counter-terrorism Mark Rowley said in a statement released by Scotland Yard.

The Met Police said officers were also at Borough Market nearby responding to reports of stabbings.

Police are searching for three suspects.

A Reuters reporter said some time after the attack began that he had heard loud bangs near the Borough Market area. The BBC reported more than one person died.

There are reports the men jumped from the van with 30-centimetre long machetes, slashing at passers by. Patrons threw tables and chairs and pint glasses at the men to defend themselves. An image of a man on the ground wearing camouflage pants and what appeared to be grey canisters around his waist was shared on social media by a photographer. They did not say if officers fired the shots.

The president also tweeted his support for the victims in London and earlier retweeted a Drudge Report tweet that contained unconfirmed reports of the number injured.

Members of the public were told by police to “run as fast as they could” westbound.

A police officer stands guard on Borough High Street.

Two police boats are on the River Thames and working with RNLI lifeboats to evacuate people.

Emergency services were seen treating people lying injured at the junction of Thrale Street and Southwark Street, near Borough Market. He was then escorted out by police.

“I saw two [men] with big knives downstairs outside Roast [restaurant]”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the “terrible incident” in London is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism”.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, advised people to follow the police Twitter account for updates as emergency services dealt with the incident. Andrew hid for a few seconds in bushes nearby, then, he said, “I ran for my life”. In March, four people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before fatally stabbing a policeman outside the Houses of Parliament. Twenty-two people were killed, including many children.

He ruled out that explosives had been involved in the attacks.