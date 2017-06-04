London Bridge and Borough Market attacks: General election campaigning suspended

The Telegraph has reported that an eye witness on London Bridge told the BBC he saw three men stabbing people indiscriminately, shouting “this is for Allah”.

Police cordon off the area around at the scene in London Bridge and Borough Market in London following last night’s terrorists incidents.

According to Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, they got reports that a van struck people on the London Bridge at 5.08 p.m., on Saturday evening, reports CNN.

“A white van driver came speeding – probably about 50mph – veered of the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement”, she told BBC News.

Police say six victims died in the incidents, which took place at London Bridge and a nearby area of bars and restaurants.

“A man suddenly appeared in the restaurant with a massive knife – some people in the restaurant believe there may have been another man – but it was so chaotic it was hard to tell”, the witness said.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an advance backed by a U.S-led coalition, sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to launch attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Another man who was in the middle of London Bridge, taking pictures of Tower Bridge, when the incident happened said the van “was swerving from side to side”.

” Later, armed police had responded to the reports of stabbings in Borough Market and shots had been fired”.

Ben said: “We saw people running away and then I saw a man in red with a large blade, at a guess 10 inches long, stabbing a man, about three times”.

Downing Street said: “The prime minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge”.

“Attacks in London are shocking and anguishing”.

The scene is right next to London Bridge station, a key railway terminus and a busy interchange on the London Underground network.

England has been under heightened alert since a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester nearly two weeks ago, killing 22 and wounding more than 100 as they left the venue.

” At 0025 British time on Sunday the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were declared as terrorist incidents”. Witnesses reported seeing as many as three attackers with knives. It had been raised to critical after the Manchester attack, then lowered again days later. Using a vehicle as a weapon is a method used in Nice France; in the Berlin, Germany Christmas market attack; in the Westminster bridge attack at UK Parliament, and now on London Bridge.

I would like to ask the public to remain vigilant and let us know if they see anything suspicious that causes them concern and dial 999 immediately. Emergency workers rushed to attend to the injured.

A few minutes later Mr. Trump tweeted a message of support for Londoners: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”.

The assailant in that attack, 52-year-old British Muslim convert Khalid Mahmood, rammed his auto into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament and then stabbing a police officer to death.

A charity concert for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande and other stars, is due to be held in the northwest English city on Sunday.