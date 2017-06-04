London Bridge attack is ‘wake-up call’ to stop supporting terrorism – Iran

He said the attackers chased him after he managed to hit one of them in the back with a chair. He was asking me where I am moving to, and then he started asking about the van.

Mrs May said they were “worn only to spread panic and fear”.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England.

Furqan Nabi, a witness to the early morning arrests, said he saw four men lying face down on the floor. The attacker was gunned down by a police officer.

At 11:44 p.m., Metropolitan Police tweeted that officers were also responding to reports of an “incident” in the Vauxhall area, about 2.5 miles southwest of Borough Market, also on the south side of the Thames. The stabbers were wearing fake explosive vests, police also said.

A neighbour in Barking said one of the attackers, a man believed to be of Pakistani origin, had recently asked him where he could hire a van.

She said outside Downing Street that it was time to say “enough is enough” when it comes to tackling terrorism.

Three men rammed a van through crowds of pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday, before attacking revellers with knives, leaving seven people dead and 48 in hospital. Then they went on the Wheat Sheaf (pub). The attackers were shot and killed by police.

“So it’s important that we first of all make sure there is no one else outstanding”.

The prime minister gave a statement after chairing a meeting of senior ministers and security chiefs in the government’s emergency Cobra committee.

“We grieve with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery”, Trudeau said.

The official terror threat level in the United Kingdom is now at severe, the second highest category, and Ms Dick said authorities are already at a “very high level of alertness”.

Romanian chef Florin Morariu, who works in the Bread Ahead bakery, said he saw people running, and some fainting, and then two people approach another and “began to stick the knife in. and then I froze and I didn’t know what to do”.

Although police have “very good” resources and “extraordinarily highly-trained people” attacks are hard to predict, the police chief added. British police “are confident about the fact that they were radical Islamist terrorists“, according to Interior Minister Amber Rudd, who added that “we need to find out more about where this radicalization came from“.

“But on the other hand, the people who are doing this, are doing this because they despise the freedoms we have, and those freedoms can be to go out on a Saturday night or the freedom to cast a vote”.