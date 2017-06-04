London Bridge attack – What do we know so far

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents officers in London, said there were “barely words to describe” the bravery of all officers, armed and unarmed, who responded to last night’s incident.

The assailants were shot dead at the scene, although police are still seeking to establish whether they had accomplices.

May called for internet companies to regulate extremism, but said “safe spaces in the real world” needed to be rooted out, too.

“That will require some hard, and often embarrassing, conversations”, she said.

Authorities said 21 people remained in critical condition Sunday after a rampage at the iconic London Bridge and a nearby market that left seven dead and dozens more injured. The police said that all the attackers involved in the incident had been killed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier saidthe incident was being treated as a potential act of terrorism.

Others said the attackers had got out and started stabbing people.

The identities of the attackers have not been revealed.

This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night.

The attack occurred five days ahead of a parliamentary election and was the third to hit Britain in less than three months.

For many in London, Saturday’s attack will be a grim reminder of the events on Westminster Bridge on March 22, when Khalid Masood drove a vehicle into pedestrians, killing four and injuring 50, before stabbing a police officer to death at the entrance to parliament. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be.

By Sunday morning, Trump also seemed to be using the attack as an argument against gun control and political correctness, as well as calling out Khan’s response to the attack.

“After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured and affected”, Braun said in a statement on Twitter Sunday.

U.S. president Donald Trump assailed political correctness, London’s Muslim mayor and gun control in the aftermath of the Saturday night carnage in London and sought to use it to call for support for his controversial “travel ban” that has been struck down as discriminatory by multiple courts. “He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people”, she said. Seven people were killed and at least 48 were hospitalized.

Eight police firearms officers fired an “unprecedented” 50 rounds at the three terrorists, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, a witness told CNN that a man with a “massive knife” entered a restaurant in Borough Market and stabbed two people.

“I was shouting “run, run, run” and throwing bottles at them, pint glasses, stools, chairs”, witness Gerard Vowels told the BBC.

The terrorist attacks in London come less than two weeks after the suicide bombing in Manchester – the third terrorist incident to hit the United Kingdom since the Westminster attack in March. The threat level will now remain at severe, which means an attack remains “highly likely”.