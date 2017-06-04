London Bridge attackers stabbed police officer, wore fake explosive vests

Police have arrested 12 people in the east London neighbourhood of Barking since the attack late on Saturday night.

Armed officers attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 4, 2017.

At 11:44 p.m., Metropolitan Police tweeted that officers were also responding to reports of an “incident” in the Vauxhall area, about 2.5 miles southwest of Borough Market, also on the south side of the Thames.

NPR’s Frank Langfitt says that the bridge is closed in both directions and that officials are asking people to stay away from the area.

Law enforcement officials in major US cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert.

“It allows for the sick glorification and encouragement of these acts”, he told NBC News.

“But these people have chosen to abandon their faith and made a decision to go out and commit a horrific attack on innocent people which just goes to show the difference between us and them”. There was another person in the road itself.

Her family initially said: “Please keep her in your prayers and if anyone has seen or spoken to her and knows she is ok let us know”.

It has since been confirmed that the British Transport police officer was stabbed in the face.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people”. He was asking me where I am moving to, and then he started asking about the van.

“I’d say there are about four severely injured people. France is putting everything in place to assist them”. The BBC cited police as saying there had been more than one fatality. He was knocking on the window. Last night we saw yet again the bravery, dedication, selflessness and professionalism of the police and of those who work in the NHS and fire service. He was on his feet but he looked dazed.

Another, Eric, told the BBC the men “ran towards the people that they almost ran over”. The victims are being treated at five hospitals across London.

Simon Thompson told Sky News that he was just outside Borough Market when he saw crowds fleeing. He said he saw someone jump into the water to avoid being hit.

“It appears there was a stabbing at the same time”.

The main political parties said they would be suspending election campaigning till the end of the day, though campaigns at a more local level are set to continue.

According to reports, the emergency response time was just two minutes.

“A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps”, a taxi driver told the BBC.

“He was being stabbed quite coldly and he slumped to the ground”, he said of the victim. Everything looks so terrible’.

“He said to me, ‘Oh, where did you get your van, Ken?”

“It was a split second later when I saw the three guys”. The patrons sheltered in the basement and police then arrived at the scene, the witness said. It was on London Bridge. “As always, we ask any member of the public who observes suspicious behavior to contact the police immediately”, the NYPD said in a statement.

“We thought maybe there was a fight or something outside”.

The attackers “had no clue what they were doing”.

“There was panic – it seemed like it was literally outside the door”.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. they were stabbing everyone”.

They don’t believe there were any other perpetrators at the scene. London Ambulance said multiple resources were attending the area.

Witnesses reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there hasn’t yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.