London Bridge closed amid reports of car mowing down crowd

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the “fast-moving” situation, adding: “I can confirm that the bad incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”.

An eyewitness has told BBC that the men stabbing people on the London Bridge shouted “This is for Allah” while they committed acts of terror.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington’s “full support” in investigating and bringing the perpetrators to justice, the White House said in a statement. “I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene”.

She said it was a fast-moving investigation and her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

“Throughout the whole way across the bridge, there were people littered across bleeding”, he added.

It comes amid reports of explosions being heard near the bridge. Then a few yards on, I saw another pson lying down and a woman screaming, then a couple of bodies on the right lane, then more people on the left lane. Bank and Monument tube stations have been closed. Reuters television pictures showed dozens of emergency vehicles in the area around London Bridge.

London Ambulance Service assistant director of operations Peter Rhodes said: “We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advanced paramedics and specialist response teams to the scene, with the first of our medics arriving in six minutes”.

The Premier Bankside hotel was evacuated and Guy’s, St Thomas” Evelina hospitals went into lockdown “to keep patients, relatives and staff safe’. If confirmed, the attacks would follow a similar incident in the neighborhood of Westminster in March that lead to four pedestrian deaths and killed one police officer, and an attack on an Ariana Grande concert in May that killed 22 and injured over 100.

“There is no credible threat or nexus to LA”, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted.

Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

Subway lines have been suspended and London police have warned residents to stay away from the affected areas.

Many were in tears, with friends supporting each other and carrying people up the road.

Metropolitan Police have also tweeted and confirmed that shots had been fired in Borough Market.

A witness told CNN two men had entered a restaurant in the Borough Market area near London Bridge and stabbed two people inside.