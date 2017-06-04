London Bridge: Donald Trump blasts ‘political correctness’ after attack

At least two people have died after being after reportedly being struck by a van on London Bridge on Saturday night.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday called for closer regulation of the internet following a deadly terror attack in London, saying new worldwide agreements should be introduced to regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning. We went towards Borough Market and everyone went inside (the bar). They shot all three attackers dead at the scene. They did not say if officers fired the shots.

Secretary General Harun Khan said: “I am appalled and angered by the terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market, in my home city”.

In another tweet, authorities said they were investigating a third incident in the Vauxhall area, but it turned out to be unrelated. Macron in a statement said French citizens are among the victims.

In response, director of policy at Facebook Simon Milner said: “We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists”.

“We have declared a major incident and continue to work closely with other members of the emergency services”.

Police and paramedics at London Bridge, where pedestrians were mowed down by a van.

Prime Minister Theresa May spoke in Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee, confirming the General Election will go ahead.

On Saturday, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted that he was “horrified by the events in London” and that Canada would always stand with the people of London.

On the bridge, one police officer was injured after facing down an armed terrorist with nothing more than a baton. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were.

“Someone said, ‘What is going on?’ and one of the people running said, ‘There is a man with a knife up there and he is coming this way.’ There was complete panic as everyone ran to the back of the restaurant and crouched down trying to hide themselves from view”, the witness said. As they dived under tables, he said, they heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

He added that “it did not look like an accident”, saying it was clear that police “thought they were responding to something far more serious than a road traffic accident”.

Police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, on June 4, 2017.

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.

The Manchester bombing on May 22 was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on London’s transport network.

It was the third terror attack to strike the country this year, after a man drove a auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March and a bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two weeks ago.

A party source said that Corbyn will give a speech to a small audience in Carlisle on Sunday evening addressing the London attack and setting out Labour’s values. It was reduced to “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely, on May 27.

Story compiled with information from The Associated Press.