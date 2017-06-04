London Bridge Shut Down After Van Hits Pedestrians

Three knife-wielding attackers in fake suicide vests unleashed a terror rampage in the British capital last night, plowing a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge before stabbing revellers in a nearby Borough market. The three attackers were shot and killed by police.

Another witness, Brad Myers, had just left London Bridge when he heard a “boom” behind him, which he thinks was the sound of a auto hitting the guardrails or other vehicles. He said he was a Muslim who was “very much involved in the area”.

At 10:08 p.m. (5:08 p.m. ET), London Metropolitan officers responded to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge.

Damien Pettit, who lives in the same block in east London, told Sky News a photo of one of the alleged attackers looked like a man who had lived in the block for three years, though he couldn’t be sure.

As the world was left reeling from the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in as many months, police are working to identify the perpetrators and discover whether they were part of a wider network.

The London Bridge attack is the second attack in London and third attack in the Britain in two months.

Although police have “very good” resources and “extraordinarily highly-trained people” attacks are hard to predict, the police chief added. “One of things the police and all of us need to do to make sure we are as safe as we possibly can be”, Khan said.

Among the injured in the attack were a British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer, according to police.

The main political parties said they would be suspending election campaigning till the end of the day, though campaigns at a more local level are set to continue.

Following the London Bridge terrorist attacks, Prime Minister Theresa May has called for foreign leaders to consider regulating the internet as a means to prevent terrorism.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said some of the 48 people hospitalized in the incidents were in critical condition.

“The recent attacks are not connected, but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat that we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism”, May said.

“This is to allow emergency services to deal with this incident”, Assistant Commissioner Rowley said. He opened the door only to see three bodies on the ground.

Witnesses report seeing attackers stabbing people in Borough Market along Stoney Street near Brindisa restaurant, El Pastor tapas restaurant, the Wheatsheaf Pub, Roast restaurant and Black and Blue restaurant.

They were heard shouting “This is for Allah” as they attacked people.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them. He said he saw someone jump into the water in fear. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

Vowls also saw people pelting the attackers, and said he joined in himself.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”.