London Bridge Terror Attack Aftermath Shows Chaos

Police say three men drove a van into pedestrians on busy London Bridge just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police in London have arrested 12 people so far in connection to the terror attack Saturday. “The Uber stopped, we asked people what was going on – people said there was shooting”, said Yoann Belmere, 40, a French banker living in London. In March, a vehicle ramming and knife attack in Westminster left five people dead, and two weeks ago a bombing outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people, including young fans. On Sunday morning, all the major parties, including May’s Conservatives, suspended campaigning ahead of an election due on Thursday.

May’s comments follow an attack in London in which seven people were killed and eleven injured. “Then they ran towards me to try and stab me so I ran away because I knew if I would have slipped over I would be a dead man, I’d be dead, I’d have been killed there and then”.

An hour after reports of a van ploughing into people on London Bridge, the United States president tweeted: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

The officer, who was less than two years into his job, was one of the first on the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public after a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge.

“How they described it to me was they were preventing the guys from getting into the restaurant”, Patel said.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose.

As emergency services sped toward London Bridge, reports came in of multiple stabbings nearby, in the area around Borough Market, a popular gourmet food market surrounded by fashionable bars and restaurants. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

Chris Jacobs, 52, and his wife, Kavita Jacobs, 49, were woken by police officers banging on their door on the third floor of an apartment building at Borough Market. He was later described as being in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The death toll of seven didn’t include the three attackers. In addition, three attackers were shot dead by police.

“There will be additional police and officers deployed across the Capital”, Assistant Commissioner Rowley said.

“That vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market”.

“I was throwing bottles at them, pint glasses, stools, chairs, but I was defenceless”.

“I heard gunshots as we left the building”, said Chris Jacobs, who stood next to a gas station outside the cordon, with no shoes on and holding his dog.

Steven Fielding, professor of politics at the University of Nottingham, said it was “about as close as you can get to a campaign speech while pretending to be uniting the nation at this moment of crisis”. Police tweeted that Londoners should “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.