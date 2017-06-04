London Bridge terror attack leaves 7 dead and dozens injured

A van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and two people were stabbed at a nearby cafe Saturday night, in what London police called “terrorist incidents”.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, which come days ahead of a June 8 national election, and less than two weeks after 22 people were killed in a suicide attack in the northern city of Manchester while attending a concert by United States pop singer Ariana Grande.

London police have advised people to take cover in a safe place after reports of three incidents at London Bridge, the nearby Borough Market, and Vauxhall.

Network Rail has confirmed London Bridge station will remain closed today, with trains passing through but not stopping there.

“They were stabbing everyone”.

He told the paper that he saw a van driving on the pavement with people running out of the way before three men got out. There were three of them.

“(The man) said he had been stabbed in the neck and I was holding his bandage and wound while he was talking to the police”.

According to the Sun, what are being considered terror attacks involved a “gang” of five suspects and left up to seven people dead and 20 injured.

Downing Street said: “The prime minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge”.

This is the third attack in Britain in as many months.

In a message of defiance, he insisted the 8 June general election must go ahead as planned and that the terrorists “would not win”.

While May is expected to keep her majority, several polls have suggested her Conservative Party has slowly surrendered a once commanding lead.

Mr Trump first used the attack to call for his controversial travel ban, now blocked by the U.S. courts, to be enforced. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

It is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg. And at least one cab company tweeted an offer of free rides for people stranded in the area.

Khan condemned the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Twelve people were arrested in counterterrorism raids in the Barking area of east London, police said on Sunday. Witnesses said three men burst out of the van and attacked people with knives; some victims appeared to have their throats slit.

London authorities were in the early phase of responding to reports of attacks on London Bridge and other areas of the city when Trump weighed in on Twitter. Police are searching for three suspects, the BBC says. We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London. Police said they fired shots.

Police have responded to reports of a van hitting pedestrians on London Bridge in central London.

Florin can then be heard saying: “F***ing hell” as he runs to help. “He came down the stairs and went to the bar”, Dee, 26, who was visibly in shock and declined to give her last name, told AFP.

Witnesses told Sky News and the BBC that the attackers shouted “This is for Allah”.

Husband and wife Ben and Natalie told BBC radio they were outside Borough Market when they witnessed a stabbing.

“Putin expresses his profound condolences for the British people and condemns the terrorist attack carried out hours ago in London“, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.