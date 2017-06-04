London Bridge terror attack: Ukip refuses to suspend election campaign

Britain’s main political parties temporarily suspended campaigning for Thursday’s general election and Prime Minister Theresa May held an emergency meeting following the rampage on Saturday evening.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also praised the police and emergency services and called the attack “brutal and shocking”. “We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that”, he said.

Witnesses said the terrorists drove into pedestrians on the bridge in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood.

As well as calling on the public to be “most robust” in tackling terrorism, May said there needed to be an global agreement to “regulate cyberspace”, to prevent terrorists from having the “safe space” they need for their extremist ideology to breed.

Mr Rowley said: “Eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons”. “I want to know if this girl is still alive”.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack on Saturday, with 21 fighting for their lives in hospital. I would ask people in London and visitors to remain calm.

Back in March, four people were killed when Khalid Masood drove his Hyundai vehicle into people on Westminster Bridge before stabbing PC Keith Palmer inside the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

Confirming the death toll had risen to seven this morning, Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick praised the “extraordinary courage” of brave passers-by who stepped in to help those injured in last night’s atrocity.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his response to the London Bridge attack, and said it is time to “stop being politically correct” about terrorism. “All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom”, the statement said. In March, four people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside the Houses of Parliament.

London Bridge and neighbouring Southwark Bridge are both closed along with many other roads including Borough High Street and Lower Thames Street.

Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens of others. Many customers fought off the attackers, using chairs, pint glasses and bottles.

Witnesses at the Elliot restaurant in Borough Market described seeing large groups of people running up the street – as it became apparent an attack was underway. “Everyone in the bar started pushing people from the exits”, one witness who gave his name as Brian, 32, told Reuters.

However, the prime minister said national campaigning would resume Monday and the general election would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

“There were plainclothes officers, people off duty who were there helping the injured as well as tackling the terrorists”.

The incident bore similarities to a March attack on Westminster Bridge, west of London Bridge, in which a man killed five people after driving into a crowd of pedestrians before stabbing a police officer in the grounds of parliament.