London Bridge terrorists shot in hail of bullets

Seven people were killed and more than 40 people were injured and treated at hospitals after attackers used a van to barrel into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacked people in bars and restaurants nearby with knives on Saturday.

It comes after Mr Trump got into a row with Sadiq Khan after mocking the Mayor of London’s response to the attack, in which three suspects were shot and killed by police.

Armed police fearing suicide blasts fired an unprecedented hail of around 50 bullets to kill the three terrorists rampaging through central London, with officers also wounding a member of the public.

He also confirmed that a member of the public had sustained a gunshot wound during the shooting.

Police haven’t said. The attackers were shot dead by police near the Wheatsheaf pub eight minutes after officers responded.

“We don’t believe there are additional elements” at large, said Home Secretary Amber Rudd. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

Earlier today a series of raids were carried out Barking, leading to a total of 12 arrests.

Police tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so. May has characterized the attack as the work of Islamic extremists but no group has claimed responsibility yet.

Prime Minister Theresa May said the vote would take place as scheduled Thursday because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

This is the third attack in Britain in as many months. Speaking outside Downing Street, Mrs May said that although there was no direct link between the three incidents, “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

“In terms of their planning and execution, the recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”.

Mr Karl also claimed one of the reasons Mr Trump may choose to come to the capital is to deflect attention from his firing of former FBI director James Comey while he was overseeing an investigation into President and his team’s alleged links to Russian Federation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on the city’s residents to remain calm and vigilant.

This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts.

Rowley paid tribute to a transport police officer who ran towards the assailants armed only with his baton.

PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton extended his condolences to all of those who have lost loved ones and to those injured.

Vowls also saw people striking back at the attackers, and said he joined in.

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have reacted with the DUP’s Arlene Foster saying “democracy will not be thwarted or derailed by terrorism”.

The sequence of attacks has at times overshadowed the election. “Ireland stands with the United Kingdom and condemns these acts utterly”. London Bridge and the adjacent train station, as well as nearby Borough subway station, were still closed.

London Ambulance said multiple resources attended the incidents.

A video still image take from footage courtesy of Kaine Pieri shows the white van (right) that was used by the attackers in the London Bridge and Borough Market attacks in London. “People running everywhere, police shouting to run away”. This is a better option than to surrender or negotiate. If there’s nowhere to go then. Barricade yourself in if you can.

“TELL – the police by calling 999 when it is safe to do so”.