London incidents declared terrorism: Met

Britain’s response to terrorism must change, Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday after terrorists struck central London on Saturday night. London Bridge and the adjacent train station, as well as nearby Borough subway station, were still closed.

They were shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of the first 999 call being made just after 10pm.

Ms May said the increasing threat of terror attacks meant things can not continue as they are and the strategy for dealing with terrorism needs to be reviewed.

Emergency officials said 48 people were treated at London hospitals, including some with life-threatening injuries, and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

She will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday, No 10 said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the attackers hoped to disrupt democracy and hamper plans for voting, but that would not happen.

The Met said in a tweet that officers had also been deployed to deal with an incident in Vauxhall.

But Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said that a second disruption to the campaign – following a three-day pause after the Manchester suicide bomb – was “precisely what the extremists would want us to do” and could lead to more attacks.

Here are some of the photos from the scene that emerged following the attack.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was in close contact with British authorities.

May’s office said she was “in contact with officials and is being regularly updated”.

US President Donald Trump offered his help, tweeting “WE ARE WITH YOU”.

On social media, users were quick to criticise Trump for using the attack to promote his political message.

Few details of what occurred were confirmed officially in the chaotic first hours. Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a vehicle running down p.

Witnesses described the van speeding into several pedestrians on London Bridge and then the knife-wielding men sprinting towards bars packed with revellers enjoying a Saturday night out.

He told BBC Radio 5Live: "It veered to the right and people were trying to run away from it". Embassy staff in London are continuing to monitor the situation. In Washington, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said US security officials were following the events in London closely, and that Trump was up to date on the details.

The attack had harrowing echoes of the one on London’s Westminster Bridge in March, when British Muslim convert Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament.

A vehicle and knife attack on Westminster in March left five people dead, while a bomb attack at a concert in Manchester two weeks ago killed 22.