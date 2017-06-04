At least 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a pop concert in the British city of Manchester, the country’s deadliest terror attack in 12 years.

MANCHESTER, England | British police on Saturday released surveillance-camera images of the Manchester concert bomber on the night of the attack as they appealed for more information about his final days.

Separately, London police said they had arrested a man with a knife near Buckingham Palace, adding in a statement that the incident was not thought to be “terrorist related“.

Hundreds of soldiers have been replaced police at high-profile sites including Buckingham Palace and Parliament.

“I think it’s very clear that this is a network that we are investigating”, Greater Manchester Police Chief Ian Hopkins said in an update on the case.

Early Thursday morning in Manchester, police carried out a controlled explosion while searching an address in the city’s Moss Side area. A fifth suspect was later apprehended carrying “a suspicious package” in the town of Wigan, about 20 miles west of Manchester.

Early Wednesday, Manchester police arrested a man at a house just a 10-minute walk from Abedi’s home.

Soon after her warning, the New York Times again scooped British authorities and other media by publishing photographs from the scene of remnants of the bomb, apparently taken by police investigators.

Monday’s explosion claimed victims as young as 8 and targeted fans of USA pop star Ariana Grande, who was performing at Manchester Arena.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the bomber, identified as British-born ethnic Libyan Salman Abedi, “likely” did not act alone when he killed 22 people and wounded dozens at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night in Manchester.

RADA also said their father, Ramadan Abedi, was taken into custody in Tripoli on Wednesday; he has been questioned but not charged.

Abedi was known to USA authorities before the attack, multiple US intelligence and law enforcement officials told NBC News. “Hashem has the same ideology as his brother”, Dagdoug said. Those include Abedi’s brother Ismail, his father Ramadan Abedi told The Associated Press. “This is not us”.

Hashem Abedi left for Libya on April 16 but was in “constant contact with this brother”, the post said.

Salman Abedi was identified as the bomber responsible for the Manchester Arena bombing.

. But authorities were increasingly exploring the emerging connections between Britain and Libya.

Emergency services personnel speak to people outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Across London, troops fanned out and authorities reconsidered security plans.

Manchester police would not comment on information-sharing, but said at a news conference that the families of attack victims were distressed by leaks.

But even as she did, key details about the investigation were emerging from other allied capitals.

France’s interior minister said Wednesday that Abedi is believed to have traveled to Syria and had “proven” links to ISIS.

The senior Abedi denied that his son Salman had links to militants, telling the AP in an interview “we don’t believe in killing innocents” before being taken into custody in Libya, along with another son, Hashim.