London Mayor Calls Attackers Cowardly Terrorists, Trump Attacks Him

London authorities were in the early phase of responding to reports of attacks on London Bridge and other areas of the city when Trump weighed in on Twitter.

As emergency services rushed to respond, reports came in of multiple stabbings at Borough Market, a popular gourmet food market with restaurants that were open and busy on a Saturday night. He said he threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.

Khan has used those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see – “No reason to be alarmed”.

The Met’s Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley has confirmed that all three of the depraved attackers were shot and killed within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services after courageous cops rushed to protect the public.

Mr Chigbo, who spoke with the attacker on Saturday, said: “We were having a general conversation because I am in the process of moving house at the moment. I’m 100% that’s what they said”. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing. “I want to know if this girl is still alive”. People were warned to avoid the area while emergency vehicles attended to the incidents which police described as “ongoing”.

The man with the knife stabbed a waitress, who was hiding behind a partition, in the neck and stabbed a man in the back before running out of the restaurant, the witness said. “We went towards Borough Market and everyone went inside (the bar)”, one witness, who gave his name as Brian, 32, told Reuters. “It’s two points to it: one is to make sure that they do more to take down the material that is radicalising people, and secondly it’s to help work with us to limit the amount of end-to-end encryption that otherwise terrorists can use to plot their devices”.

Dick said police believed the incident was under control but would need to conduct a thorough search of the area to ensure everyone was accounted for and no further suspects were at large.

Witness Elsbeth Smedley told CNN that a man ran into Elliot’s, a cafe in Borough Market, and stabbed two people before running out. In March, in a attack similar to Saturday’s, a man killed five people after driving into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London.

Ariana Grande, the U.S. singer whose May 22 concert in Manchester, England was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116, tweeted “Praying for London” after Saturday’s attacks.

A benefit concert for victims of that attack was scheduled for Sunday in Manchester.

In a picture he took, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him. “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”.

As thousands of people flooded from the area – many unable to get home with nearby subway stations shut – locals were quick to offer assistance.

Police tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it was safe to do so.

The national threat level was briefly raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.