London mayor: Some injured in critical condition

Six people have been reported killed, including three attackers, and more than 30 others injured.

Within minutes, there were reports of a second attack at Borough Market on the south bank of the Thames where three men wielding knives 10 inches long began attacking passersby, even entering one restaurant to attack night diners.

She said police believe there were three attackers and that all had been “neutralised”. “But these were later established to hoaxes”.

“They were stabbing everyone”.

“I’d say there are about four severely injured people”.

The suspects were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

Trump was briefed earlier about the London Bridge incident by his national security team, according to White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who said on Twitter that security officials would continue providing the president with updates.

Witnesses said people ran into a bar to seek shelter. “And then people started screaming coming back up”, the 31-year-old said.

The attackers “had no clue what they were doing”.

In a picture he took, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.

“So we would like people to allow the police and the intelligence agencies to get on with their work and to remain calm”.

Addressing media outside Scotland Yard, Ms Dick said: “Last night we saw another appalling and tragic incident in London – something we hoped we would not see again”.

Prime Minister Theresa May was chairing a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee in Whitehall on Sunday morning, and was expected to make a statement later in the day. At least one taxi company offered free rides to people stranded in the area.

It is the third terrorist atrocity in Britain in less than three months after the Westminster and Manchester attacks in March and May.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

She said: “Severe means that an attack is highly likely, and the threat level was at severe”. A charity concert for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande and other stars, is due to be held in the northwest English city on Sunday.

Who is behind the attack? .

She tweeted: “Praying for London”.