London police arrest 12 in raids after terror attack

“Our priority now is to work with our colleagues in the National Counter Terrorism Policing Network and also with the intelligence agencies and other security services to establish more details about the individuals who carried out the attack and the background to it”.

Facebook has activated its safety check so people in London could post a message to let friends and relatives know they were safe. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a veh.

Police said they were responding to a third incident in a different area of London. Khan did use those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see: “No reason to be alarmed”.

Witnesses reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge.

“People fleeing London Bridge but the bloke on the right isn’t spilling a drop”, tweeted Howard Mannella.

Police received reports of a van speeding into pedestrians on London Bridge at 10.08pm (5.08am Sunday Singapore time).

World leaders say they are “unified” in horror and sorrow at the terror attack in London Bridge, which has left seven dead and 48 injured.

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacted on Sunday morning by saying things could not continue as they were and that the strategy for dealing with terrorism needed to be reviewed.

A white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge last night, then three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

Elsbeth Smedley, a witness, said a man ran into Elliot’s cafe in Borough Market and stabbed two people before rushing out.

“I was shouting “run run run” and throwing bottles at them, pint glasses”.

The assault unfolded – and ended – quickly, with police fatally shooting the three attackers within eight minutes. Some suffered life-threatening injuries. At least one taxi company offered free rides to people stranded in the area.

It was the third attack in Britain in the past three months.

Footage from Sky News and social media showed a police cordon around an apartment building in Barking, an east London suburb. “He’s one of our neighbors”.

March 22: A auto veered into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge near the British Parliament building, killing at least four people and injuring 40 others.

President Donald Trump argued in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to reports of a string of attacks Saturday night.

“Just as in Manchester, the terrorists behind this appalling incident are trying to attack our freedoms and our values”.

She revealed that the UK’s security and intelligence services have disrupted “five credible plots” since the Parliament attack in London in March. “I think we’re locked in”, Davis said. Several days later it was lowered to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely. They don’t believe there were any other perpetrators at the scene. There were also stabbings at the nearby Borough Market. She adds that seven people have died and 48 injured in the attack.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside the restaurant. “He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”, Jones told the BBC. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack.