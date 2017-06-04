London Police Confirm Six People Killed In Attacks

“Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these terrible events”, she said.

” Three attackers drove a white van at high speed into pedestrians walking on London Bridge, police said”.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Twitter: “Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London“.

A massive manhunt was launched after the incident. Police added that there may be possible suspects still at large.

Speaking to the Press Association, Will Orton described being in a pub in the area and seeing people coming running inside.

Police and emergency services were called to London Bridge shortly after 10pm on Saturday, amid reports that a white van had hit pedestrians. There was no official confirmation of reports that one or two suspects were shot as police responded to events but one photograph taken in Borough Market showed two men lying on the ground after being shot. We have armed police at the scenes. Police have confirmed reports of stabbings.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley also put out an appeal for anybody who has images or film of the incident to upload them here. That was subsequently said to be unrelated to the terror attack. Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. The terrorists were shot dead in the Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call at 10:08pm.

In a statement, the prime minister thanked first responders. London Hospital is now on lockdown to protect the people inside. In March, five people died in London when a vehicle was driven at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and a police officer was stabbed outside Parliament.

London Ambulance Service tweeted: “Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area”.

Police cordon off the area around at the scene in London Bridge and Borough Market in London following last night’s terrorists incidents.

Khan also said the official threat level remained at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

The assault began when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge. At least one person was killed on the bridge, police said. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police.

At Borough Market, witnesses said three men armed with knives stormed into bars and restaurants, stabbing people at random as patrons and staff fled or hid inside the establishments.

England has been under heightened alert since a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester nearly two weeks ago, killing 22 and wounding more than 100 as they left the venue.