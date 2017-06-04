London’s Mayor Says ‘We Will Never Let These Cowards Win’ After Attack

Attackers brought carnage to the streets of the capital, stabbing a police officer and revellers with 12-inch knives, reportedly shouting “this is for Allah”.

Witnesses on London Bridge reported seeing a van mounting the pavement and hitting pedestrians.

The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market.

The British Transport Police officer was attacked and injured as he waited for back-up from armed police. “Thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and a huge credit to the emergency services who acted quickly to the injured and dispatch the terrorist eight minutes after the first call”.

Back in March, four people were killed when Khalid Masood drove his Hyundai vehicle into people on Westminster Bridge before stabbing PC Keith Palmer inside the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

This is, as we all know, the third terrorist attack Britain has experienced in the last three months.

Chief Constable Hamilton said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with the people of London following this horrendous attack”. Other witnesses said they saw at least two people who had been stabbed in a restaurant close to Borough Market.

“This is fast moving investigation”, she said.

“The UK threat level remains at Severe”.

May commended the courage of the police for their quick response to the attack as well as to the greater public who demonstrated courage by defended not only themselves but others.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement that she learned of the attacks with “sadness and dismay” and said Germany would stand by Britain’s side against terrorism.

“In terms of their planning and execution, the recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face. When it comes to take on terrorism and extremism, things need to change”.

“In my view, we responded extremely well.to this ghastly, ghastly incident”.

“We are all shocked and angry today, but this is our city”, Sadiq Khan said Sunday.

“We will be working with the Government, and with our colleagues in the intelligence services to do so”.

There were several police vehicles outside a block of flats that had been cordoned off.

Large numbers of officers are at the scene as a thorough search is conducted to ensure “everyone has been accounted for”.

“I’m not sure it can be legally done”, he told BBC interviewer Andrew Marr.

Authorities said they were aware of the reports but would not release more information until they could confirm the facts.

“It is a shocking manifestation of the hatred our enemies have for our way of life and the free and democratic society which we hold dear”.

May confirmed the attack “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism” and said her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these awful events”.

She told ITV’s Peston on Sunday: “They are out to attack our values, our way of life, our democracy, our freedoms and it would be wrong to knock any of those in this period now and I think everybody I speak to is absolutely clear, they want the election to go ahead on Thursday”. US President Donald Trump condemning the incident said, “we need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

Britain was already on high alert following the attack on a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the dead. “I believe the Metropolitan Police is well resourced”.

They were heard shouting “This is for Allah” as they attacked people. Three men with big hunting knives were outside.

Then came the May 22 Manchester concert bombing.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”. One of the guys in the pub took a bullet in the head.